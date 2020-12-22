Like it or not, Embiid and Simmons are tied to Sixers' future this season

New Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says his team is special because it has Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

It’s also why Philadelphia might be the NBA’s most unpredictable team.

The Sixers open a COVID-19 shortened 72-game season Wednesday when it hosts the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m.

Daryl Morey, Philadelphia's president of basketball operations, said in the preseason that both Simmons and Embiid are capable of winning the NBA MVP Award this season.

“We have Ben Simmons on our basketball team,” Rivers said Tuesday. “We have Joel Embiid on our basketball team. Right now, teams that have two NBA All Stars and All Defensive players tend to fare well. We are special in that regard.”

Yet Simmons and Embiid enter the season confronting many of the same questions they have faced in past seasons.

For Simmons, it’s his unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter. Simmons also found himself the subject of trade rumors this preseason as his name was mentioned prominently in many national reports regarding a deal for Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

Simmons said Tuesday he hasn’t been bothered by the trade talk.