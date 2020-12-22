Like it or not, Embiid and Simmons are tied to Sixers' future this season

New Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says his team is special because it has Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
It’s also why Philadelphia might be the NBA’s most unpredictable team.
The Sixers open a COVID-19 shortened 72-game season Wednesday when it hosts the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m.
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia's president of basketball operations, said in the preseason that both Simmons and Embiid are capable of winning the NBA MVP Award this season.
“We have Ben Simmons on our basketball team,” Rivers said Tuesday. “We have Joel Embiid on our basketball team. Right now, teams that have two NBA All Stars and All Defensive players tend to fare well. We are special in that regard.”
Yet Simmons and Embiid enter the season confronting many of the same questions they have faced in past seasons.
For Simmons, it’s his unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter. Simmons also found himself the subject of trade rumors this preseason as his name was mentioned prominently in many national reports regarding a deal for Houston Rockets guard James Harden.
Simmons said Tuesday he hasn’t been bothered by the trade talk.
"I come in every day, take it one day at a time, ready to work,” he said. “I'm with my teammates every day I wake up. Every time I have a Sixers uniform on, I'm representing the Sixers. My mentality never changes. I'm here to win a championship. That goal is never going to change.”
For Embiid, the question is his conditioning and mindset. Embiid admitted he lacked focus at the start of last season because Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick were no longer with Philadelphia. Embiid did not make any all-NBA teams last season. He said he's using that perceived slight as motivation.
“Our goal is to win a championship,” Embiid said. "It has to start from the first game. We have to jump in. The goal of this season is to win the whole thing. We’re not focused on (rumors). We’re focused on how we can get better as a team.”
When we last saw the 76ers, the Boston Celtics were sweeping them out of the first round of the playoffs in August.
Since then there have been plenty of changes.
Morey and Rivers have been hired.
Last season’s starters Al Horford and Josh Richardson have been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.
In their place, Philadelphia has added perimeter shooters Danny Green and Seth Curry. Veteran center Dwight Howard has been brought in to provide depth and leadership.
“I love where we’re at with our spirit and the way we’re thinking as a team,” Rivers said. “Our execution is spotty right now. Defensively, I think we’re almost where we should be.”
The big question is whether these on and off-the-court changes will help Embiid and Simmons flourish and reach their potential. The over/under for Philadelphia wins is 42.5. That translates into about 48.5 during a normal 82-game season. The Eastern Conference features several quality teams, most notably the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat, the Toronto Raptors, the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers could conceivably find themselves anywhere from a No. 3 seed to a No. 6 seed when the postseason begins.
“You have a team like us that has a little bit of everything and a team that has a chance in my opinion to be very special,” Rivers said. “You want to see how they’re going to compete. You also want to find out what you need to work on.”
Still, the question persists — can Simmons and Embiid win together or will Philadelphia eventually have to choose one of their stars over the other.
“When you win,” Embiid said, “everybody wins.”
And when you lose, changes are made.
Wednesday could be the start of the duo’s run as championship contenders or could be the beginning of the end.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
