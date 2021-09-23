Kate Scott to call Sixers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia, replacing Marc Zumoff

Now, the Clovis, California, native will be traveling across the country to fill the shoes of one of Philadelphia's most beloved broadcasters, known to most simply as "Zoo," who retired in June after having called Sixers games for 27 years.

“Kate is a preeminent play-by-play announcer who has called games at the highest levels and on the biggest stages, all while breaking barriers and making history,” said Brian Monihan, president and general manager, NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We are pleased to have her bring her skill, experience and passion to our already talented team covering the 76ers and Philadelphia sports.”

Scott will be just the second woman hired as an NBA team's television play-by-play voice. Last week, the Milwaukee Bucks hired Lisa Byington — whom sources say also auditioned for the Sixers' role — as their play-by-play announcer, replacing retiring announcer Jim Paschke. Locally, Dei Lynam has been the color analyst on DETV for the Wilmington Blue Coats, the Sixers' G League affiliate.