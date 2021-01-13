Joel Embiid's 45 points lead Sixers to 137-134 OT victory over Heat

They were without All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in addition to six other players due to protocols. Another player, Meyers Leonard, was sidelined with a strained left shoulder.

This was the Heat's first game after having Sunday's scheduled game at Boston postponed. That was one of five NBA games postponed this season due to a team not having the minimum eight players available because of the protocols or injuries. The Celtics have been involved in three of them.

That's a not good thing, considering Tuesday marked the 23rd day of the 2020-21 season. In response to the uptick of NBA teams requiring player quarantines, the league released new measures on Tuesday.

Some of the measures involve players and team staff being required to remain in their residence for the next two weeks while in the home market. Also for the next two weeks, pregame meetings in the locker room are limited to 10 minutes and participants must wear masks. Teams must also submit a seating plan on planes to ensure that players who sit closest to each other in games are doing the same on the planes.