Joel Embiid spotted in Margate
Joel Embiid spotted in Margate

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid in action for the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Playoffs.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was seen walking around Margate on Friday afternoon.

"Embiid down the shore in Margate for the summer, the big fella deserves it!" said @JeffNadu in a tweet posted around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Embiid and the Sixers wrapped up their season Monday night with a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia has not made it past the second round in four straight playoff appearances.

This year was extra disappointing for the Sixers, who went 49-23 and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They beat the Washington Wizards in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

