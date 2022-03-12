Jackson has 20, Texas A&M stuns No. 15 Arkansas 82-64

TAMPA, Fla. — Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 on Saturday to reach the championship game of the SEC Tournament.

Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace the Aggies (23-11), who have revived their NCAA Tournament hopes by winning eight of nine games since ending a month-long, eight-game losing streak in February.

Hassan Diarra, whose cutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in A&M’s tournament opener, had 12 points. Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman contributed 12 of 11 points, respectively, after playing key roles in a five-point upset of fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.

Stanley Umude led the Razorbacks (25-8) with 20 points. Au’Diese Toney added 18, but leading scorer JD Notae was limited to five points — nearly 14 below his average — on 2-of-8 shooting.

Texas A&M advances to the title game for the second time since leaving the Big 12.

No. 24 Iowa 80, Indiana 77INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left to shock ninth-seeded Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

With the shot clock running down and the score tied, Bohannon caught a pass on the deep left wing, took three dribbles trying to shake loose and launched the long 3 from straightaway. The ball went off the backboard and through the net, sending him running backward toward the Hoosiers bench.

Keegan Murray scored 32 points as the Hawkeyes (25-9) advanced to Sunday’s championship game. They will play for their first tourney crown since 2006.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers (20-13), who nearly led from start to finish. Xavier Johnson added 20 points.

Women’s basketball: Mississippi St. hires coachSTARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has hired longtime Louisville assistant Sam Purcell as head coach to succeed interim coach Doug Novak.

Purcell has spent the past nine seasons with the No. 5 Cardinals, including the past five as associate head coach to Jeff Walz. Considered one of the nation’s best recruiters, talent developers and game scouts, Purcell has helped Louisville go 262-47 during his time there and 147-19 the past five years alone. The highly successful program has reached the NCAA Tournament all nine years with a Final Four appearance in 2018 among four Elite Eight and six Sweet 16 berths.

The 19-year coaching veteran said in a release that he was honored to become MSU’s coach and “thrilled” to come to Starkville. Purcell added the program “is synonymous with winning, and I fully intend to continue that winning culture. Hail State!”

Known for wearing colorful and clever suits on the sidelines, the native of Dalton, Georgia, has also worked at Georgia Tech, Tulsa and Auburn. He will continue coaching Louisville through the rest of the postseason.

MSU athletic John Cohen said Purcell had emerged as a “terrific fit to lead our program” and expressed confidence he’ll elevate the Bulldogs.

The school hired Novak as associate coach in September before promoting him to interim coach the following month after Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down for health reasons after one season. The Bulldogs finished 15-14 (6-10 SEC) and fell 83-67 to eventual champion Kentucky in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.