Ivey's late 3 lifts No. 6 Purdue over No. 16 Ohio State: Roundup

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left and No. 6 Purdue fended off a late charge from No. 16 Ohio State for an 81-78 victory Sunday.

The Boilermakers led by 52-32 with 14 minutes, 35 seconds left in the game, but the Buckeyes methodically fought their way back and finally tied it at 78 on E.J. Liddell's 3 with 25.3 seconds to go.

After a timeout, Ivey freed himself up for the winning shot — right in front the Boilermakers bench. Ivey finished with 21 points and Zach Edey added 20 for the Boilermakers (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten), who have won three straight and six of seven.

Liddell and Malaki Branham each scored 20 points to lead the Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3), who have lost five times in their last six trips to Mackey Arena. Ohio State had won three straight overall.

NO. 11 WISCONSIN 66,

MINNESOTA 60

MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and took over the game in the final minutes for Wisconsin.