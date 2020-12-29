It's finally happened: Sixers really are Joel Embiid's team now

That their emphasis on Embiid seemed so conspicuous is probably one of the reasons they are here. While Brett Brown often labeled Embiid the franchise's crown jewel, the Sixers just as often looked like a kingdom that didn't know what to do with its riches.

Under Rivers, the vault has been opened, so much so that Embiid's last-minute scratch from Sunday night's game seemed to completely derail any chance the team had of finding its legs. Through their first two games, the big man had been the center of the Sixers' on-court universe, with everybody else placing a distant second.

His 15 points in the fourth quarter of the season opener against the Wizards was the driving force in a 113-107 win. Three days later, he scored 27 in the Sixers' 109-89 win over the Knicks. In two games, Embiid had scored 56 points on 20-of-37 shooting with 24 rebounds and four turnovers. Those are MVP numbers.

It's too early to know how much of Embiid's early showing is due to Rivers' arrival, how much of it is due to his own self-improvement, and how much of it is due to a more complementary cast of characters around him.