It's a bad idea for the 76ers to trade for James Harden: Must Win

It seemed like a bad idea before the ESPN.com article on James Harden’s tenure as a Houston Rocket hit the internet Wednesday.
Afterward, it was a no-brainer.
The Philadelphia 76ers should not trade Ben Simmons, draft choices, other players or any combination of the three to the Rockets for Harden.
Where Harden is going to play in 2020-21 has been one of the dominant stories of the NBA preseason.
He has reportedly told the Rockets he wants to be traded to either the Sixers, the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks or the Miami Heat.
The Sixers are seen as a natural spot for Harden in part because former Houston general manager Daryl Morey is now the Sixers president of basketball operations.
There’s no denying Harden’s talent. He’s averaged at least 29 points the past five seasons. He’s averaged at least 30 the past three. Harden has led the league in win shares (the estimated number of wins contributed to by a player) five of the past six seasons.
But he doesn’t seem to be a player, who would be fun to play with. He dominates the ball so much he’s hard to watch.
And then came Wednesday’s article on ESPN.com. It painted a less than gracious picture of Harden.
The article said the Rockets’ culture could be summed up with the phrase “Whatever James wants.”
It said Harden clashed with high-profile teammates Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. It said practices and film sessions often began late because Harden didn’t arrive on time.
The articled ended with a quote from ex-Houston assistant coach that said, "The Rockets turned the organization over to James, and now they have to live with the fallout."
The Sixers don’t have to live with that fall out, and they shouldn’t turn their organization over to the 31-year-old Harden.
The clock is ticking on Simmons, 24, and Embiid, 26. The duo’s window is probably a lot shorter than most fans realize.
At best, Simmons and Embiid have two years to win a championship or make significant progress toward the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy before Philadelphia should think about breaking them up. That means at the very least making the Eastern Conference final this season or next.
With his inability or unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter, Simmons can be frustrating. But few in the NBA combine the size, speed and agility of the 6-foot-10 Simmons. He was first team All-NBA defense and third team All-NBA last season, He seems to always be in peak physical condition.
But all is not perfect. The Sixers open the season Wednesday at home against the Washington Wizards with the same question they’ve faced and been unable to answer the past three seasons:
Down two points with less two minutes to go in a playoff game, how are they going to score in a playoff game?
Harden answers that question but he’s still the wrong fit for the Sixers.
His age is an issue. Harden’s contract runs through 2022-23. He will be 33 when it’s over.
Harden’s style of play is an issue. Has anybody thought to ask Embiid how he feels about the possibility of watching Harden take more than 20 shots per game?
And according to ESPN.com, Harden’s attitude is an issue.
Meanwhile, Morey and new coach Doc Rivers have brought a different feel to Philadelphia. Can Morey and Rivers get Embiid and Simmons to flourish together?
“They haven’t won one … yet,” Rivers said of Embiid and Simmons winning a title together. “That ‘yet’ is the word we should use more. They’re young. They have the time.”
The Sixers should pass on Harden and give Embiid and Simmons that time.
