It's a bad idea for the 76ers to trade for James Harden: Must Win

The article said the Rockets’ culture could be summed up with the phrase “Whatever James wants.”

It said Harden clashed with high-profile teammates Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. It said practices and film sessions often began late because Harden didn’t arrive on time.

The articled ended with a quote from ex-Houston assistant coach that said, "The Rockets turned the organization over to James, and now they have to live with the fallout."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Sixers don’t have to live with that fall out, and they shouldn’t turn their organization over to the 31-year-old Harden.

The clock is ticking on Simmons, 24, and Embiid, 26. The duo’s window is probably a lot shorter than most fans realize.

At best, Simmons and Embiid have two years to win a championship or make significant progress toward the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy before Philadelphia should think about breaking them up. That means at the very least making the Eastern Conference final this season or next.