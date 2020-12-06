Isaiah Joe looks to soak in information, make most out of Sixers' opportunity

Isaiah Joe wants to learn.

That's the Philadelphia 76ers rookie's No. 1 goal. The shooting guard from Arkansas is determined to soak in as much information as he can from veteran teammates and coaches.

"As much as I can learn right off the bat, that's going to be the better," said Joe, the 49th overall pick in the Nov. 18 NBA draft. "Build the chemistry. Bond with the teammates. Assert myself on the court. ... I'm just looking forward to getting out on the court with the guys."

He's in the right spot to not just learn from veterans but from veterans with a similar skill set. The Sixers added Seth Curry and Danny Green to a group of sharpshooters that includes Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris. Ryan Broekhoff and Dakota Mathias, two more elite shooters, joined the team on a nonguaranteed deal and a two-way contract, respectively.

New head coach Doc Rivers usually doesn't rely heavily on rookies. One would assume it wouldn't be any different this season with the season opener against the Washington Wizards (Dec. 23) being less than three weeks away.

But the Sixers feel like Joe is one of the steals of the draft.