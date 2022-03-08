Iona, Rider early risers for MAAC in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The MAAC Tournament began in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall with a little bit of madness Tuesday.

A basketball game that tipped off at 9:30 a.m.

In the first of 20 games to be played at Boardwalk Hall through Saturday, the eighth-seeded Iona College beat No. 9 seed Rider 74-58 in a first-round womoen's game.

The game meant an early wakeup call for the players. Ketsia Athias of Iona set her alarm for 6:20 a.m., an hour before the Gaels’ pregame meal.

“I feel like I just had to wake up way earlier,” the senior forward said. “I had to do my hair. But it was the same mindset. … Come in the game, play the game and dominate.”

Despite the morning start, it was festive atmosphere inside Boardwalk Hall.

The fans were primarily friends and family of both teams.

But there were cheerleaders, dance teams, mascots and pep bands.

“It was a regular game," Iona senior guard Juana Camilion said, “just a different time.”

Neither team shot as if it was sleepy.

The Gaels were 11 for 22 from 3-point range. Rider shot 9 for 18 from beyond the arc.

Camilion finished with 21 points for Iona. Senior guard Shyan Mwai hit four 3s and scored 16 for the Gaels.

Rider junior Jessika Schiffer played all 40 minutes, made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 19.

Iona took control by outscoring Rider 25-12 in the second quarter. Mwai sank three 3-pointers during a 14-2 Iona run that turned a two-point deficit with 7 minutes, 37 seconds left in the second quarter into a 10-point advantage with 3:02 left before halftime. Iona never trailed again.

The Gaels had 20 assists on their 29 baskets. Iona coach Billi Chambers said the Gaels emphasized turning good shots into great shots by making extra passes.

Iona (11-15) will meet top-seeded Fairfield at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Fairfield dominated the MAAC with a 19-1 conference record. Iona lost to Fairfield 69-52 Dec. 30 and 54-29 Feb.10.

But March is about upsets and the hope that one win can lead to another.

“I think we can dominate any team in the conference if we lock in on defense,” Athias said. “If we communicate, talk and play our game, we can beat any team.”

