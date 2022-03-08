Iona, Rider early risers for MAAC in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The MAAC Tournament began in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall with a little bit of madness Tuesday.
A basketball game that tipped off at 9:30 a.m.
In the first of 20 games to be played at Boardwalk Hall through Saturday, the eighth-seeded Iona College beat No. 9 seed Rider 74-58 in a first-round womoen's game.
The game meant an early wakeup call for the players. Ketsia Athias of Iona set her alarm for 6:20 a.m., an hour before the Gaels’ pregame meal.
“I feel like I just had to wake up way earlier,” the senior forward said. “I had to do my hair. But it was the same mindset. … Come in the game, play the game and dominate.”
Despite the morning start, it was festive atmosphere inside Boardwalk Hall.
The fans were primarily friends and family of both teams.
But there were cheerleaders, dance teams, mascots and pep bands.
“It was a regular game," Iona senior guard Juana Camilion said, “just a different time.”
Neither team shot as if it was sleepy.
The Gaels were 11 for 22 from 3-point range. Rider shot 9 for 18 from beyond the arc.
Camilion finished with 21 points for Iona. Senior guard Shyan Mwai hit four 3s and scored 16 for the Gaels.
Rider junior Jessika Schiffer played all 40 minutes, made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 19.
Iona took control by outscoring Rider 25-12 in the second quarter. Mwai sank three 3-pointers during a 14-2 Iona run that turned a two-point deficit with 7 minutes, 37 seconds left in the second quarter into a 10-point advantage with 3:02 left before halftime. Iona never trailed again.
The Gaels had 20 assists on their 29 baskets. Iona coach Billi Chambers said the Gaels emphasized turning good shots into great shots by making extra passes.
Iona (11-15) will meet top-seeded Fairfield at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Fairfield dominated the MAAC with a 19-1 conference record. Iona lost to Fairfield 69-52 Dec. 30 and 54-29 Feb.10.
But March is about upsets and the hope that one win can lead to another.
“I think we can dominate any team in the conference if we lock in on defense,” Athias said. “If we communicate, talk and play our game, we can beat any team.”
PHOTOS Iona vs. Rider women's basketball at MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona vs. Rider Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Olivia Vezaldenos 2 drives to the basket against Rider's Makayla Firebaugh 24 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Ketsia Athias 30 attempts to past the ball over Rider's Anna Ekerstedt 15 and Makayla Firebaugh 24 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Juana Camilion 22 attempts a jump shot over Rider's Anna Ekerstedt 15 and Raphaela Toussaint 13 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Olivia Vezaldenos 2 battle for the ball against Rider's Amanda Mobley 3 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Ketsia Athias 30 battle for the ball against Rider's Makayla Firebaugh 24 and Raphaela Toussaint 13 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Juana Camilion 22 battle for the ball against Rider's Makayla Firebaugh 24 and Lenaejha Evans 20 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Rider's Lenaejha Evans 20 drives to the basket against Iona's Juana Camilion 22 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Ketsia Athias 30 chase down a loose ball against Rider's Anna Ekerstedt 15 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Ketsia Athias 30 chase down a loose ball against Rider's Anna Ekerstedt 15 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
0309022-pac-spt-maac 963.JPG
Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
0309022-pac-spt-maac 964.JPG
Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
0309022-pac-spt-maac 965.JPG
Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
0309022-pac-spt-maac 966.JPG
Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Ketsia Athias 30 battle for the ball against Rider's Raphaela Toussaint 13 and Anna Ekerstedt 15 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
0309022-pac-spt-maac 968.JPG
Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Rider's Amanda Mobley 3 attempts a shot against Iona's JThoranaa Hodge-Carr 10 and Ketsia Athias 30 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Juana Camilion 22 drives to the basket against Rider's Lenaejha Evans 20 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
0309022-pac-spt-maac 947.JPG
Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Olivia Vezaldenos 2 attempts to slave the ball from Rider's Makayla Firebaugh 24 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's players cheer from the bench against Rider's during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Ketsia Athias 30 attempts a jump shot over Rider's Anna Ekerstedt 15 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Ketsia Athias 30 attempts a jump shot over Rider's Anna Ekerstedt 15 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC
Iona's Juana Camilion 22 drives to the basket against Rider's Lenaejha Evans 20 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.