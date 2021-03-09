Iona, Rick Pitino come off nearly 3-week pause to advance in MAAC tourney in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Iona College men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and the Gaels have not had an ideal first season together.

Iona was forced to pause its season four times due to COVID-19 outbreaks and concerns, including a 51-day hiatus that sidelined the team longer than any other program in the country.

Until Tuesday, Iona had not played since Feb. 20.

But the Gaels were sharp enough, especially in the second half, when they returned to action at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Isaiah Ross scored a game-high 15 points to lead ninth-seeded Iona to a 72-48 victory over eighth-seeded Quinnipiac.

The Gaels will play top-seeded Siena (12-4) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Iona looked sluggish to start, not surprising since the Gaels just started practicing again a few days ago. But they went on a 6-0 run midway through the first half and took a 25-20 lead into halftime. Iona extended its lead to 31-21 early in the second half.

The Gaels continued their dominance and led 55-37 lead with 6 minutes, 39 seconds remaining.