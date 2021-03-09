Iona, Rick Pitino come off nearly 3-week pause to advance in MAAC tourney in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Iona College men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and the Gaels have not had an ideal first season together.
Iona was forced to pause its season four times due to COVID-19 outbreaks and concerns, including a 51-day hiatus that sidelined the team longer than any other program in the country.
Until Tuesday, Iona had not played since Feb. 20.
But the Gaels were sharp enough, especially in the second half, when they returned to action at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Isaiah Ross scored a game-high 15 points to lead ninth-seeded Iona to a 72-48 victory over eighth-seeded Quinnipiac.
The Gaels will play top-seeded Siena (12-4) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Iona looked sluggish to start, not surprising since the Gaels just started practicing again a few days ago. But they went on a 6-0 run midway through the first half and took a 25-20 lead into halftime. Iona extended its lead to 31-21 early in the second half.
The Gaels continued their dominance and led 55-37 lead with 6 minutes, 39 seconds remaining.
“As you know, it has been a challenging year for us with over 60 days missed of practice,” said Pitino, a two-time national champion coach. “I expected jitters in the first half because it has been so long since we played a game. We played a very poor first half offensively, but we still played very good defense and still rebounded the ball well.
“The message at halftime was, look, it’s all about defense not offense. Coming out of COVID (pause), the offense will come. Just play the defense that’ll help us win the game, and they did.”
Pitino was the first coach to win national titles at two schools (Kentucky in 1995-96 and Louisville in 2012-13) and the first to take three programs (Providence in 1986-87) to the Final Four. During his 32 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Pinto has a 771-271 overall record and a 54-19 record in the NCAA Tournament.
He was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.
Iona did not have an assist in the first half, something Pitino noted had never happened to any of his teams in the past. But the Gaels were aggressive on defense in the first half, grabbing 19 defensive rebounds.
The offense needed to pick up in the second half after shooting just 32.1% from the field in the opening 20 minutes.
“We had the jitters,” Pitino said. “There is no question about it.”
Iona shot 59.4% from the field in the second half and scored 47. Asante Gist finished with 12 points. Berrick Jeanlouis grabbed 11 rebounds (nine defensive) and had three steals. Dylan Van Eyck and Osborn Shema each grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Gaels finished with 50 rebounds.
“It was definitely a game plan to crash the glass,” Ross said. “We have a lot of big, strong guys.
“Offensive movement, in the first half we got stagnant a lot. … We really couldn’t get in the groove.”
Iona had six players score at least seven points.
“I feel like we are the most balanced team in the league,” Ross said. “We have a lot of guys that can score and get out in transition, and that’s really what we want to do.”
Luis Kortright led Quinnipiac with seven points. Jacob Rigoni and Tyree Pickron each scored six. Rigoni also grabbed six rebounds.
Pitino, who said this was his first time coaching a tournament game in Atlantic City, noted the Gaels have about four returning players from last year. Siena has a lot more experience, he said.
“We focused right now on this team (Quinnipiac), and (Wednesday) when we get back, we will focus on Siena,” he said.
Iona 25 47 — 72
Quinnipiac 20 28 — 48
IC—Ross 15, Gist 12, Koroma 10, Joseph 9, Shema 9, Jeanlouis 7, Myers 5, Chavez 3, Cashaw 2
QU— Kortright 7, Rigoni 6, Pickron 6, Balanc 5, Lewis 5, Chenery 4, McGuire 4, Riggins 4 Williams 3, Pinkney 3, Akot 1
3-pointer—Ross, Myers, Chavez IC; Rigoni (2), Pickron (2), Williams, Chenery, Kortright QU.
Records—Iona 9-5; Quinnipiac 9-13.
MAAC women’s first round
No. 7 Rider 44,
No. 10 Monmouth 41
Maya Hyacienth scored grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 11 points for the Broncs (7-17, 6-13 MAAC).
Anna Ekerstedt and Daija Moses each scored 10. Rider led 20-15 at halftime. Raphaela Toussaint, Victoria Toomey and Makayla Firebaugh each grabbed three rebounds. Amanda Mobley scored six.
Belle Kranbuhl led the Hawks (2-16, 2-12 MAAC) with 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Ariana Vanderhoop grabbed 10 rebounds and scored four. Jania Hall scored seven, Jen Louro and Lucy Thomas each scored six. Thomas added eight rebounds.
Rider will play second-seeded Quinnipiac in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Monmouth: 8 7 10 16 — 41
Rider: 5 15 10 14 — 44
No. 9 Siena 74,
No. 8 Niagara 65
Isis Young scored 26 points for Siena (4-8, 3-8 MAAC).
Rayshel Brown, scored 21 and grabbed six rebounds. Amari Anthony scored 14 and had six rebounds. Margo Peterson scored six and grabbed five rebounds.
Angel Parker scored 23 for Niagara (4-7, 4-6 MAAC) and had four rebounds. Olivia Mason scored 12 and grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds. Ally Haar scored 10, Maddy Yelle six, Sydney Faulcon five.
Siena will play top-seeded Marist in the quarterfinals at noon Wednesday.
Siena: 15 18 16 25 — 74
Niagara: 17 14 9 25 — 65
