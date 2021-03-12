Iona reaches MAAC men's final despite making 0 field goals in last 9.5 minutes

“You can’t want the clock to run out,” Pitino said. “That was the biggest mistake we made. We had 43 points in the first half. In the entire second half, we just played to run out the clock rather than play to get 90 points. That’s the lesson they have to take away from this game.”

Iona is no run-of-the-mill ninth seed. The Gaels were only seeded so low because they finished 6-3 in regular season conference play due to multiple COVID-19 shutdowns that sidelined the program for more than 60 days.

The Gaels dominated inside early Friday with scoring from 6-foot-9 freshman Nelly Junior Joseph (13 points, nine rebounds).

The inside success soon translated to the perimeter.

Iona shot 18 of 28 from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the arc to build an 18-point halftime lead.

“Great first half,” Pitino said, “at both ends of the floor, and the worst second half of the season.”

Niagara coach Greg Paulus said the Purple Eagles’ goal was cut Iona’s lead to 10 with eight minutes left and to five or six with four minutes remaining.

“We mixed up some of our presses,” Paulus said. “The sense of urgency we played with led to some opportunities.”