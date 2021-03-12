Iona reaches MAAC men's final despite making 0 field goals in last 9.5 minutes

Crazy stuff can happen on a basketball court in March.
On Friday, the Iona College men’s team failed to make a basket for the final 9 minutes, 30 seconds.
Somehow, the Gaels and their Hall of Fame coach, Rick Pitino, survived to stand one win away from an NCAA Tournament berth.
Ninth-seeded Iona nearly squandered a double-digit lead but beat fifth-seeded Niagara 70-64 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Iona (11-5) advances to Saturday’s 4 p.m. final (ESPNU) against the winner of Friday’s later semifinal between third-seeded Saint Peter’s and seventh-seeded Fairfield.
“The whole halftime, I just told (the Iona players) the toughest thing in basketball, pro or college, is to play with a lead,” Pitino said. “The other team is really upset. Their defense picks up. Their offense picks up, and if you don’t have the killer instinct, they’re going to come back in the game. And that’s exactly what happened.”
Iona appeared headed for a comfortable win. The Gaels led by as many as 24 in the second half. Iona senior point guard Asante Gist (19 points, five assists) sank a jumper to put the Gaels up 60-45 with 9:30 left in the game. That was the last basket Iona made from the field. The Gaels did sink 10 of 12 free throws in the final 5:53 to stave off the Niagara comeback.
“You can’t want the clock to run out,” Pitino said. “That was the biggest mistake we made. We had 43 points in the first half. In the entire second half, we just played to run out the clock rather than play to get 90 points. That’s the lesson they have to take away from this game.”
Iona is no run-of-the-mill ninth seed. The Gaels were only seeded so low because they finished 6-3 in regular season conference play due to multiple COVID-19 shutdowns that sidelined the program for more than 60 days.
The Gaels dominated inside early Friday with scoring from 6-foot-9 freshman Nelly Junior Joseph (13 points, nine rebounds).
The inside success soon translated to the perimeter.
Iona shot 18 of 28 from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the arc to build an 18-point halftime lead.
“Great first half,” Pitino said, “at both ends of the floor, and the worst second half of the season.”
Niagara coach Greg Paulus said the Purple Eagles’ goal was cut Iona’s lead to 10 with eight minutes left and to five or six with four minutes remaining.
“We mixed up some of our presses,” Paulus said. “The sense of urgency we played with led to some opportunities.”
Down 63-60, Niagara (9-11) had two chances to tie the game but missed consecutive 3-pointers with a little bit more than two minutes left.
Because of Pitino, the Gaels are one of the biggest stories of college basketball’s championship week. He is the only coach to have led three schools (Providence, Louisville and Kentucky) to the Final Four. A recruiting scandal caused him to part ways with Louisville after the 2016-17 season.
As harrowing as it was, the way Friday’s game unfolded will allow Pitino to make sure he has the Gaels’ full attention heading into Saturday’s championship game.
“If you want to know the truth, I’m happy it ended this way,” Pitino said. “We learned some valuable lessons, and I’m hoping it will help us in the final.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
031321_spt_maac
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.