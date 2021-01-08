Hammonton High School student rings in each Sixers win with song

“It’s really cool just because I’ve been a big fan for so long and I’m getting attention for something I do on a daily basis,” she said. “I think it’s really cool that they are acknowledging me for what I have been doing.”

Sheryl Smith, Sadie’s mother, is equally as excited.

“It has been fun for all of us,” said Sheryl, who is the athletic director at Overbrook High School in Pine Hill, Camden County.

“It has given me a reason to figure out what Twitter is and how it operates,” joked Sheryl, who has a Twitter account but never really used it much. “Now, I have a much better understanding of how it works after seeing how it has blown up for her. ... I’m more investigating and seeing what people have to say to Sadie and making sure everyone is being nice to her.”

But it has been great so far, especially seeing all the positive memes and feedback.

“In this day and age with everything we are dealing with, it’s just nice to have something that is nice and exciting, and it’s making people smile,” Sheryl said.

Sheryl has enjoyed the journey and hopes her daughter can perform soon at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sadie agrees.