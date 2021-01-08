Hammonton High School student rings in each Sixers win with song

Sadie Smith is going viral.
The Hammonton High School sophomore posts a video on Twitter of herself playing the Philadelphia 76ers’ theme song, “Here Come the Sixers,” on the piano after each win, typically with a big smile on her face.
Fans had seen her videos this season, but when the Sixers defeated the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 29, her celebratory video caught the attention of the team, their fans and the larger internet.
That 59-second video of her in a blue and gray Sixers hoodie garnered more than 89,000 views and hundreds of retweets, including one from Sixers General Manager Daryl Morey.
Smith, who has been making videos after every win since the Sixers’ preseason victory over the Boston Celtics on Dec. 15, had 40 followers to start.
The Philadelphia Eagles became a national story last Sunday night.
Now, her account, @SixersSadie, has more than 11,000 followers, and that number is growing daily.
“I wasn’t expecting it (to go viral) at all when I posted it,” said Smith, 15, of Atco in Waterford Township, Camden County. “I thought, maybe, it would get like 10 or 15 likes. Then I looked at it an hour later and it was at 1,000. It just kept growing from there.”
Smith has played piano since she was in fourth grade.
Her passion for playing and her love for the Sixers gave her the idea to start making the videos.
“I decided to post it on Twitter so people could enjoy it,” Smith said.
PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers isn’t afraid to speak his mind.
And the Sixers community is definitely loving it.
There are hundreds of comments from fans that praise her content and look forward to her videos. Many have created encouraging memes that showcase her musical talents, nicknaming her “Sixers Sadie” or “Sixers Piano Girl.”
After the Sixers’ 116-92 victory over the previously undefeated Orlando Magic on New Year’s Eve, Smith’s video reached a new level of viral fame, accumulating more than 161,000 views. Morey again retweeted the post and followed Smith.
Smith was even featured on the Sixers’ Snapchat story, Twitter feed and pregame livestream show, which is shown on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
The Sixers have invited Smith to the Wells Fargo Center when fans are allowed to attend games again to perform the halftime show.
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid wore a sweatshirt with “The Process” emblazoned on the front, his…
“I was really overwhelmed and shocked because I never got that much attention for anything before,” said Smith, who runs track and field for the Blue Devils.
Smith’s video after the Sixers’ 118-101 victory over the Hornets on Monday has more than 136,000 views, 800 retweets and 7,000 likes.
“It’s really cool just because I’ve been a big fan for so long and I’m getting attention for something I do on a daily basis,” she said. “I think it’s really cool that they are acknowledging me for what I have been doing.”
Sheryl Smith, Sadie’s mother, is equally as excited.
“It has been fun for all of us,” said Sheryl, who is the athletic director at Overbrook High School in Pine Hill, Camden County.
“It has given me a reason to figure out what Twitter is and how it operates,” joked Sheryl, who has a Twitter account but never really used it much. “Now, I have a much better understanding of how it works after seeing how it has blown up for her. ... I’m more investigating and seeing what people have to say to Sadie and making sure everyone is being nice to her.”
But it has been great so far, especially seeing all the positive memes and feedback.
“In this day and age with everything we are dealing with, it’s just nice to have something that is nice and exciting, and it’s making people smile,” Sheryl said.
Sheryl has enjoyed the journey and hopes her daughter can perform soon at the Wells Fargo Center.
Sadie agrees.
“I think combined with the fact that basketball is back and people were excited to watch the sports again and everyone was so excited the Sixers won,” Sadie said when asked why she thought her videos went viral. “And, on top of that, it’s just something new added for Sixers fans. There aren’t many people that play instruments and combine that with sports. I think it’s something different people like to see.”
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
SEEN at 76ers Summer Shore Tour in Wildwood
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.