Hall of Famer, Olympic coach Jay Wright returns to loaded Villanova team

Wright is 490-189 (.722) in his 20 seasons, with national championships in 2016 and 2018. He is a two-time winner of the Naismith National Coach of the Year award (2006 and 2016) and The Associated Press men's college basketball Coach of the Decade.

Villanova's veterans eased some of Wright's discomfort about the personal disconnect from his program while he was in Tokyo or away for Hall of Fame weekend.

"I kind of felt like a little bit of an outsider in the beginning," he said. "They were all so tight and they had done so much together. But in a good way. You're so comfortable when you get back here and you get back with your guys and your staff. I saw that they had some good experiences together without me. It was really an interesting perspective."

Once the hoopla calmed down, Wright felt back home at Villanova, which is set to rename the roadway separating its home court and the practice facility as "The Wright Way."

Villanova received 10 first-place votes in the coaches' poll and as the unanimous choice to win the Big East.