Hall of Fame Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer retires after 50 years

Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement Saturday after 50 years in college basketball.
She finished with 1,055 wins — fourth all-time among Division I women's basketball coaches. Stringer made four Final Four appearances and reached the NCAA Tournament 28 times while leading Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers. Stringer was emotional when she talked to her team Friday night on a Zoom call.
"I am officially announcing my retirement," Stringer in a statement. "My life has been defined by coaching and I've been on this journey for over five decades. It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been fortunate to do that. I love Rutgers University for the incredible opportunity they offered me and the tremendous victories we achieved together."
The 74-year-old coach was on leave this past season because of COVID-19 concerns. She signed a five-year extension before going on leave last April. Her retirement will become effective Sept. 1, and she agreed to an $872,988 retirement buyout. Rutgers will name its basketball court in her honor next season.
"This was the hardest decision of my life, but I thank God he has allowed me to do the thing I love most. I am ready to start my new journey and spending more time with my family, children, and grandchildren," she said. "I am truly blessed to have had so many wonderful people in my life."
The school will begin a search for a new coach immediately.
Stringer has coached at Rutgers since 1995, winning 535 games. She led the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA title game in 2007 when they lost to Tennessee.
The school's appearance in 2000 made Stringer the first men's or women's coach to guide three different programs to the Final Four after playing in the first NCAA title game with Cheyney State in 1992. She led Iowa to the national semifinals in 1993.
"Coach Stringer is a titan in college basketball, inspiring generations of student-athletes and coaches to pursue excellence on and off the court," Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs said. "As the first coach to lead three different programs to the Final Four, she will continue to be mentioned along with the game's other great Hall of Famers. Her place in the history of the game is cemented, but more remarkable is the legions of young women whose lives she helped shape."
She started her coaching career in 1971-72 at Cheyney State.
"After recently celebrating the first women's Final Four team at Cheyney State University, where it all started, it sat with me that I have been at this for a long time. It is important to step aside and challenge others to step up and take this game forward," Stringer said.
Stringer turned around the program at Iowa starting in 1983, setting an attendance record in 1985 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Stringer left Iowa to coach at Rutgers following the death of her husband, Bill.
"There's always a soft spot in my heart for the University of Iowa and Dr. Christine Grant for giving me my first major coaching position ... She was a strong believer in women's rights and that's a responsibility that I have championed and will continue to take up the fight for."
Stringer has been an inspiration to many Black female coaches, including South Carolina's Dawn Staley, who won her second national championship on April 3.
"Coach Stringer thank you for elevating our game," Staley tweeted. "The strength of your shoulders allowed us to stand tall. We will forever keep your legacy in our hearts. Thank you Coach Stringer."
Stringer won 20 or more games 37 times in her career and was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. She also served as an assistant coach on the 2004 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal.
A few hours before Game 6 of his team’s first-round series against Toronto got started, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers was busy watching film. It wasn’t tape of the Raptors. He was watching the Miami Heat. The next challenge is now known for the 76ers, and Rivers wasted no time before beginning the process of getting ready. For the fourth time in the last five years, the 76ers are headed to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where the top-seeded Heat await. Game 1 is Monday in Miami.
Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 98-96 on Thursday night in Game 6 to wrap up the first-round series. After Brunson hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Mike Conley was called for traveling with five seconds remaining, and Brunson made one of two free throws with 4.3 seconds to play. The Jazz got an open look for Bojan Bogdanovic on the wing, but he came up short and the Mavericks moved on to face top-seeded Phoenix in the second round. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points for Dallas, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18. Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Utah, Bogdanovic finished with 19 points.
The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Atlanta Hawks in game five. The teams meet for the ninth time this season. Miami is 13-3 against the Southeast Division, and Atlanta is 9-7 against division opponents.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer instructs her team during a Dec. 31, 2018, game against Maryland. Stringer announced her retirement Saturday from a career in which she recorded 1,055 wins, four Final Four appearances and 28 NCAA Tournament appearances while leading Cheney State, Iowa and Rutgers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.