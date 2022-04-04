Gambits have winning weekend

The Atlantic City Gambits are in second place in The Basketball League Northeast Division after a 2-0 weekend.

The Gambits beat the Syracuse Stallions 106-99 at Atlantic City High School on Friday night.

Brandon Taylor led the Gambits with 27 points and eight rebounds. Frank Turner, a 2006 Atlantic City graduate, scored 19 and had 10 assists and eight rebounds in his Gambits debut. Jordan Robertson, a 2014 Wildwood Catholic graduate, scored 10 with five steals for the Stallions.

On Saturday, the Gambits beat the Massachusetts Monarchs 115-85 in Salem, Mass.

Atlantic City (6-3) hosts the Connecticut Cobras (3-6) 7 p.m. Friday at Atlantic City High School.

The Gambits play in The Basketball League, which features 44 teams in six divisions and a regular season that ends in May. The Gambits are in fourth place in the Northeast Division. The Stallions are in second. The top three teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs.

