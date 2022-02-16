Former Stockton men's basketball coach Matthews to be honored at event

Former Stockton University men's basketball coach Gerry Matthews is one of three legendary New Jersey coaches who will be honored in an upcoming ceremony.

The Basketball Reunion, a new event created to reunite former and current New Jersey high school and college basketball teammates and coaches, is holding its inaugural event at the Prudential Center in Newark on April 4. Matthews, who went 603-243 during 30 seasons as the Ospreys' coach, will be inducted into the organization's newly created New Jersey Basketball Hall of Honor at the event.

He will be joined by former Princeton men's coach Pete Carril and Mark Corino, the head men's coach at Caldwell University. Corino, in his 34th year, recently became the state's all-time winningest coach earning his 604th victory and supplanting Matthews. Carril compiled a 514-261 record in 29 years at Princeton. He was inducted in the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Matthews led Stockton to 16 Division III NCAA Tournament appearances and two Final Fours as coach from 1985 to 2016. He also went 228-98 at the head coach at Long Branch and Rumson-Fair Haven high schools, winning two state championships.

Previously, the men's Final Four teams from Princeton (1964-65), Rutgers (1976-77) and Seton Hall (1988-89) were announced as inductees into the first class of the Hall of Honor.

The Basketball Reunion will begin with a 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by dinner and the induction ceremonies. General admission starts at $100 in advance ($125 the night of the event) with VIP tables on the floor and other sponsorship packages available. Net proceeds will go to the Team Hill Foundation, which uses athletics to work with at-risk youth.

Former men's and women's players and coaches from New Jersey's high school and college ranks are invited to attend, as are fans.

