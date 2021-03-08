 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Phillies reliever Rheal Cormier dies of cancer at 53
0 comments

Former Phillies reliever Rheal Cormier dies of cancer at 53

{{featured_button_text}}

Longtime Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Rheal Cormier has died at the age of 53 from cancer, the team announced Monday.

Cormier was a member of the Phillies from 2001 to 2006 and appeared in 363 games out of the bullpen, more than any other left-handed reliever in the franchise's history except for Tug McGraw. Cormier also had the fourth-most appearances among any Phillies reliever.

In his best season in 2003, he went 8-0 with a 1.70 ERA, which was the second-lowest among all relievers and sixth-lowest by any Phillies reliever in the modern era (since 1900). His 84 appearances the following season were the most ever by a left-handed Phillies pitcher, second-most among any pitcher and remain the most logged in a year by a Phillie in the last 33 seasons.

“Rheal was one of the most vibrant people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing,” said friend and former teammate Jim Thome in a statement. “He loved baseball, but he always put his family first. Frenchy was the kind of guy who would do anything for you and I’m lucky to have called him my friend for many years. Our time spent together in Philadelphia as teammates was unforgettable. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.”

In a 16-year career also spent with St. Louis, Boston, Montreal, Toronto and Cincinnati, the left-handed middle reliever compiled a 71-64 record in 683 games with a 4.03 ERA. He threw 1,221.2 innings, striking out 760 and walking 354. A native Canadian, he was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.

According to the Phillies, Cormier was also known for his charitable work in Philadelphia. The team said he made generous contributions to Phillies Charities Inc. on a regular basis and visited patients in area hospitals. While with Montreal, he was involved in several school programs in New Brunswick and was also a spokesman for teenage anti-suicide and anti-drug campaigns.

In 2004, Cormier achieved a more than a decade-long goal and became a United States citizen. He acquired his citizenship on Sept. 22 in Miami, during the Phillies’ series against the Marlins.

“I think about it a lot. I almost feel like an expectant father,” he said to reporters a few months prior, while waiting anxiously for the call.

Cormier is survived by his wife Lucienne (née LeBlanc), son Justin and daughter Morgan.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

+3 
RHEAL CORMIER

Cormier

** FILE ** The Cincinnati Reds added left-hander Rheal Cormier, shown in this 2006 file photo, to their bullpen Monday July 31, 2006, sending 23-year-old right-hander Justin Germano to Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)

 RUSTY KENNEDY

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News