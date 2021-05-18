Everything broke right for the Sixers. Now, they're the smart pick for the NBA Finals.

To be the beat you have to beat the best, but it's nice when you only have to beat them once and everyone else has to beat them twice.

The Philadelphia Sixers might not have the most talented team in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They might not have the benefit of the doubt. But they do have the easiest road, and that alone makes them a tantalizingly viable pick for their first championship in 38 years.

This isn't 2019, when the Sixers entered the playoffs knowing they needed to get past Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to reach the Finals. This isn't 2001, when the Eastern Conference playoffs were mostly a competition for the right to lose to the Lakers or the Spurs. This isn't 1990, when the Bulls and the Pistons owned the East and the West featured five teams that won at least 54 games.

For the first time since their early-'80s glory days, the Sixers are looking at a playoff bracket that they can absolutely win.

Are they the "best" team in the field? No, they probably are not.