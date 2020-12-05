Embiid says it's time for him and 76ers to reward fans for their patience

Embiid averaged 23 points and 11.6 rebounds, but he did not make any All-NBA or All-Defensive teams last season. Embiid was second team All-NBA in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

“It is what it is,” Embiid said. “You can’t get mad at it. I was extremely disappointed because I didn’t get the respect that I deserved.”

In his introductory news conference last month, new 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey spoke consistently of Embiid’s importance to the team.

“Joel is the kind of player you win championships with,” Morey said.

Morey then acquired perimeter shooters Seth Curry and Danny Green to help spread the floor and take the pressure off Embiid.

"I felt like we didn't have what we needed (last season), especially when it came to shooting, because nowadays in the NBA you got to to be able to shoot the ball, you got to be able to space the floor,” Embiid said. “It's hard to play just inside out all the time. I lead the league in post-ups, or I led it last year, or the past few years, but people still want me to post up more.”