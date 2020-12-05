Embiid says it's time for him and 76ers to reward fans for their patience

Joel Embiid seems motivated.
“I want to win so bad,” the 76ers star center said during a video conference with the media Friday. “I want to reward the fans for the trust that they’ve had in this process.”
Embiid understands what it takes to win.
“We've got to be great at (a half-court offense),” he said. “I played in the playoffs a few times now. The main thing is, if your half-court offense is not great, you’re not going anywhere.”
But after three straight years of the Sixers not getting out of the second round of the playoffs, this season more than ever Embiid’s words must translate to the court.
The Sixers began individual workouts Tuesday. Training camp practices start the following Sunday. The Sixers host the Boston Celtics in a preseason game Dec. 15. Philadelphia opens the regular season at home against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 23.
For all his talent, Embiid, 26, faces questions. He has struggled with staying in top physical condition during his career. Embiid also admitted he was frustrated at times last season because Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick were no longer on the team.
It was no wonder that the Boston Celtics swept Embiid and the Sixers out of the NBA bubble in the first round of the playoffs in August.
Embiid averaged 23 points and 11.6 rebounds, but he did not make any All-NBA or All-Defensive teams last season. Embiid was second team All-NBA in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
“It is what it is,” Embiid said. “You can’t get mad at it. I was extremely disappointed because I didn’t get the respect that I deserved.”
In his introductory news conference last month, new 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey spoke consistently of Embiid’s importance to the team.
“Joel is the kind of player you win championships with,” Morey said.
Morey then acquired perimeter shooters Seth Curry and Danny Green to help spread the floor and take the pressure off Embiid.
"I felt like we didn't have what we needed (last season), especially when it came to shooting, because nowadays in the NBA you got to to be able to shoot the ball, you got to be able to space the floor,” Embiid said. “It's hard to play just inside out all the time. I lead the league in post-ups, or I led it last year, or the past few years, but people still want me to post up more.”
New Sixers coach Doc Rivers wants them to play at a faster pace. That could mean fewer points for Embiid in the regular season as they push the ball up the floor and leave the 7-foot, 280-pound center behind.
But in the fourth quarter and in playoffs, Embiid should be the team’s primary offensive option.
“That’s when I come in,” Embiid said. “My ability to score the ball in one-on-one situations, draw fouls – I think it’s up there with the best in the league or probably the best.”
Embiid has spoken like this in the past, but he seems to realize that it’s time to make these words reality and that the best way to do that is through wins on the court.
“That’s where it starts,” Embiid said. “If you are not going to win, you are not going to get respect. So that is all I care about, because at the end of the day, when you win, everybody else wins.”
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
