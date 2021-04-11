Embiid on Simmons: 'I want him to be aggressive every single game.'

"Like tonight, we saw it, I was really excited when he made those two shots," Embiid said. "He is starting to be comfortable, he is getting back to where he was right before the All-Star break, so he has to keep doing it."

Actually, that isn't entirely true. In his previous seven games before Saturday, Simmons was only averaging 8.0 field goal attempts per game.

Even in Saturday' game he was very aggressive in the first quarter, only to settle more as a distributor the rest of the way.

It still will take more than attempting or even making a few jump shots for Simmons to have defenders guard him tighter. He's so explosive going to the basket that defenders play him for the drive and concede the jumper. That will continue until Simmons attempts and makes more jumpers.

The biggest stride Simmons made was that he committed no turnovers after having six in Friday's 101-94 loss at New Orleans.

In his previous 11 games before Saturday, he had averaged 4.0 turnovers compared to just 5.8 assists. There is a difference between being aggressive and reckless.