Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons has shaken off trade talks

PHILADELPHIA — It’s been a tumultuous few days for Philadelphia 76ers standout Ben Simmons.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers is confident Simmons will be fine.
The rest of us will wait and see.
Simmons found himself mentioned prominently in trade talks Wednesday afternoon. National media reported he was part of a package Philadelphia offered to the Houston Rockets for All-Star guard James Harden. Eventually, Houston traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster.
Rivers said he spoke to Simmons at a team shootaround Thursday morning.
“I think we’re fine,” Rivers said before the Sixers hosted the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night. “I’m not going to go inside of Ben’s mind. Ben was good. He was great at shootaround. That’s all you can hope for.”
This was the second time Simmons’ name came up in trade talks for Harden. It also happened in the preseason. At that time, the talks did not seem to bother Harden.
“I come in every day, take it one day at a time, ready to work,” Simmons said last month. “I’m with my teammates every day I wake up. Every time I have a Sixers uniform on, I’m representing the Sixers. My mentality never changes. I’m here to win a championship. That goal is never going to change.”
Simmons walked on the court about an hour before Thursday’s tipoff and began to work on several drills, including low post moves and foul shots. Wednesday’s trade talk caused some debate among Sixers fans. Some questioned if Philadelphia could ever be a championship contender because of Simmons’ inability or unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter. Others did not want to give up the 24-year-old Simmons for the 31-year-old Harden, even though Harden is one of the best scorers in NBA history.
Rivers said even without Harden he likes the Sixers’ chemistry.
“I just keep saying it,” Rivers said. “I like our team. I like it the day after the trade and all that stuff that we are still the same team.”
Rivers, a former NBA player himself, said trade talks are part of the pro life.
“When I was a bad player, I was never mentioned in trades,” Rivers said. “When I was really good player, I was mentioned in trades. That’s part of the business.”
The trade talks also came after Simmons’ worst performance of the season. Simmons returned from left-knee swelling, took just two shots, scored five points and fouled out in Philadelphia’s 137-134 overtime win against Miami on Tuesday.
Rivers said Simmons should be bolstered offensively by Thursday’s return of outside shooters Tobias Harris and Shake Milton, both of whom missed the previous three games because of COVID-19 protocols. Sixers shooting guard Seth Curry remained out Thursday after testing positive for the new coronavirus last week.
“We just have to keep the floor open for (Simmons),” Rivers said. “When we had all those guys out, the spacing was pretty bad. Let’s be honest, they didn’t guard a lot of guys either. That allowed the spacing to be bad, and that affected Ben. I think now that we have some of our guys back, it will open up the floor for Ben.”
