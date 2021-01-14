Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons has shaken off trade talks

Simmons walked on the court about an hour before Thursday’s tipoff and began to work on several drills, including low post moves and foul shots. Wednesday’s trade talk caused some debate among Sixers fans. Some questioned if Philadelphia could ever be a championship contender because of Simmons’ inability or unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter. Others did not want to give up the 24-year-old Simmons for the 31-year-old Harden, even though Harden is one of the best scorers in NBA history.

Rivers said even without Harden he likes the Sixers’ chemistry.

“I just keep saying it,” Rivers said. “I like our team. I like it the day after the trade and all that stuff that we are still the same team.”

Rivers, a former NBA player himself, said trade talks are part of the pro life.

“When I was a bad player, I was never mentioned in trades,” Rivers said. “When I was really good player, I was mentioned in trades. That’s part of the business.”

The trade talks also came after Simmons’ worst performance of the season. Simmons returned from left-knee swelling, took just two shots, scored five points and fouled out in Philadelphia’s 137-134 overtime win against Miami on Tuesday.