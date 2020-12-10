Doc Rivers on navigating the NBA season during COVID-19: 'We're living in scary times'

With COVID-19 having a major impact on all sports, rosters could become depleted in a moment’s notice.

In light of that, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was asked Wednesday if he had to alter his strategy as a coach due to the pandemic. For instance, would he have to get some lower-rotation players more practice reps because they need to be ready if there are positive cases.

Rivers says the opposite is true — that he has to have the key rotation players ready as quickly as possible.

“We have to really focus more the other way, more on our top guys learning what we are doing, knowing that we are trying to work everybody in because, let’s be honest, the chances of nothing happening is not very high.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s the problem,” he said. “We’re living in scary times. You think about the four biggest death totals in the United States history, or the eight biggest death totals in United States history, four have been in the last week.

“That’s some scary stuff when you think about it, and so for everybody, I will say this, masks are important, they have been proven to be important. And that’s not a political statement, that’s a life and death statement.”