Doc Rivers' off-court discussions resonate well with Sixers players

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers is not only one of the NBA's top coaches, but he's also part of the league's social conscience.

The Philadelphia 76ers coach spoke to his players after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, prior to their game against the Washington Wizards. The players appreciated it.

“I look at myself as still a young Black male in the world,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris said. “Especially for the younger guys to have a coach, but also an African American coach at that, that is able to really talk about his experiences and give us that insight and knowledge, that’s a real key for their own growth and development in life outside of basketball.”

Rivers also discussed Wednesday’s events with reporters before and after Philadelphia beat the Washington 141-135 at Wells Fargo Center.

“I will say it, because I don’t think a lot of people want to,” Rivers said. “Can you imagine today, if those were all black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened?"

Rivers called the scene at the Capitol disturbing and sad.