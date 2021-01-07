Doc Rivers' off-court discussions resonate well with Sixers players

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers is not only one of the NBA's top coaches, but he's also part of the league's social conscience.
The Philadelphia 76ers coach spoke to his players after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, prior to their game against the Washington Wizards. The players appreciated it.
“I look at myself as still a young Black male in the world,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris said. “Especially for the younger guys to have a coach, but also an African American coach at that, that is able to really talk about his experiences and give us that insight and knowledge, that’s a real key for their own growth and development in life outside of basketball.”
Rivers also discussed Wednesday’s events with reporters before and after Philadelphia beat the Washington 141-135 at Wells Fargo Center.
“I will say it, because I don’t think a lot of people want to,” Rivers said. “Can you imagine today, if those were all black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened?"
Rivers called the scene at the Capitol disturbing and sad.
“When you saw the protests in the summer, and you saw the police and the National Guard and the Army, and then you see this and you saw nothing. It basically proves the point about a privileged life, in a lot of ways,” he said. “That, to me, is a picture that’s worth a thousand words for all of us to see. No police dogs turned on people, no billy clubs hitting people.”
Rivers has a history of speaking on social issues. He navigated the Los Angeles Clippers through a traumatic time in 2014 when then Clippers-owner Donald Sterling was heard on tape making racist remarks. Rivers was also a prominent voice during the social justice movement in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, earlier this year.
While Rivers didn’t mince words about Wednesday’s events, he struck an optimistic tone.
He spoke positively about the election of Georgia Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Democracy, Rivers said, will prevail.
“I told our guys before the game, this is America, right now, and it’s better than it was 10 years ago. It may not feel that way right now,” Rivers said. “But young people are engaged, and they’re voting, and it’s beautiful to watch. It’s not young Black people. It’s young people. It’s young people of all colors, of races and gender.”
