Doc Rivers continues to defend Ben Simmons on lack of three-pointers

The Philadelphia 76ers take a 3-1 record into Thursday’s game against the surprising 4-0 Orlando Magic at the Amway Center, mostly due to Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris combining to score 55 points in Tuesday’s 100-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors at home.

Thursday’s game should be interesting, considering former Sixers first-overall pick Markelle Fultz is finding his groove and averaging 18.3 points for the Magic. There’s no questioning his offensive output thus far.

However, current Sixers star Ben Simmons’ offense is almost a daily question for head coach Doc Rivers. Sometimes he’s asked twice a day.

Tuesday was one of those days.

Rivers discussed Simmons’ role as a ball-handler during his pregame media availability. Then after the Sixers’ 100-93 victory, Rivers was asked if Simmons needs to do more, offensively.

The All-Star scored 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting against the Raptors and still hasn’t attempted a 3-point shot through four games.

“I want to win,” Rivers said. “I swear ... someone told me this a long time ago, ‘You win the game, and you keep winning games, and you don’t worry about who scores.’