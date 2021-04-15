Doc Rivers concerned with too many Black men getting shot, arrested, or pulled over by police

The incident rocked the Minneapolis suburb a few miles from where George Floyd was killed during a police arrest in May.

Rivers was asked what he thinks has to happen for us to stop having "here we go again" discussions concerning white police officers killing unarmed Black males in America.

"This has been going on a long time," he said. "We forget way back in the '50s and '60s, it was the police that were blocking the voting polls. That wasn't people. That was the police. So it's an issue."

Rivers' father, Grady, was a well-respected police officer in Maywood, Ill., a township just west of Chicago. Grady Rivers rose to lieutenant while serving 30 years on the force. So Doc Rivers knows for a fact that there are a lot of good cops.

Doc Rivers speaks out about frustration with death of another unarmed Black man killed by police

He thinks the focus should be on the police unions.

"I think that's where our energy should go," he said, "because we have to take out this situation where you feel like you will get away murder because you're protected. When you take that away, I think there would be change."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.