Doc Rivers calls scene at the Capitol disturbing, sad

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

That was the case when the 76ers coach spoke before Philadelphia hosted the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

The game tipped off just hours after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, halting the certification process of the Electoral College.

“I will say it, because I don’t think a lot of people want to,” Rivers said. “Can you imagine today, if those were all black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened?

“That, to me, is a picture that’s worth a thousand words for all of us to see. No police dogs turned on people, no billy clubs hitting people.”

Rivers called the scene at the Capitol disturbing and sad.

“I keep hearing that this is an attack on democracy,” he said. “It’s not. Democracy will prevail. It always does.”

