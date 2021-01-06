 Skip to main content
Doc Rivers calls scene at the Capitol disturbing, sad
76ers Rivers Hired Basketball

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers watches during the second quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Rivers to become their new coach. Rivers reached a deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try to lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Sixers had not formally announced the move. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

 Jack Dempsey

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

That was the case when the 76ers coach spoke before Philadelphia hosted the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

The game tipped off just hours after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, halting the certification process of the Electoral College.

“I will say it, because I don’t think a lot of people want to,” Rivers said. “Can you imagine today, if those were all black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened?

“That, to me, is a picture that’s worth a thousand words for all of us to see. No police dogs turned on people, no billy clubs hitting people.”

Rivers called the scene at the Capitol disturbing and sad.

“I keep hearing that this is an attack on democracy,” he said. “It’s not. Democracy will prevail. It always does.”

