Despite going unnoticed in Sixers hype, things are setting up for Tobias Harris to have a successful season

This is a perfect opportunity for Harris, who was an All-Star snub in 2019 with the Clippers. Harris will be listed as a power forward, his best position, after playing small forward last season to fit with Al Horford.

However, the Sixers' offense is free-flowing with the point guard, shooting guard, small forward, and power forward positions being interchangeable. That's actually the type of system Harris, who stands 6-foot-7½ without shoes, excels in. With the Clippers, he and Danilo Gallinari kept switching back and fourth from small forward to power forward throughout games.

"The biggest thing for myself is space on the court," Harris said, "being able to get into driving lanes, being able to shoot. Once we continue to figure out each other's games and making life easier for one another on the floor, that space will continue to open up and it will be a lot easier for everybody."

Spacing shouldn't be an issue, at least not for Harris.

Stopping Embiid is always the opposing team's top priority. Secondly, teams want to slow down Simmons and stop him from getting to the rim. Now, they're going to have to also deal with the outside shooting of Curry and Green.

All the attention the others in the starting lineup will receive should enable Harris to succeed.