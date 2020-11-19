Daryl Morey shakes up the 76ers: Horford and Richardson go; Green and Curry arrive

Daryl Morey arrived in Philadelphia a little more than two weeks ago talking about taking a measured approach to reshaping the 76ers roster.
Imagine if the team’s new director of basketball operations had been in a hurry.
Morey reshaped Philadelphia’s roster with a series of trades and picks during the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
Gone are power forward Al Horford and shooting guard Josh Richardson. Perimeter shooters Seth Curry and Danny Green have arrived.
So much for bully ball.
The Sixers' plan seems simple: surround young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with players capable of scoring from the perimeter.
"We have two young superstars in their prime," Morey said. "You want to put around them guys you can build with. Having a truly gravity-elite shooter really changes the dynamic for Ben and Joel. Those who watched the Sixers up close and personal know that when Joel and Ben have had that it's actually insane how good those lineups and how good those teams played when everyone was healthy."
Philadelphia also selected guard Tyrese Maxey of Kentucky with the No. 21 pick in the draft’s first round. Maxey, who has played both the point and shooting guard positions in his career, averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his only season at Kentucky. Maxey struggled from the perimeter, sinking just 29.2% of his 3-point attempts with the Wildcats.
"I like guards who can guard multiple positions," Morey said. "He can do that. People have fixated on his shooting. We look at mechanics and other measurables to see how people will shoot in the pros, and we strongly believe that Tyrese will shoot better than the number that sticks to his name in not a lot of Kentucky games."
But the story of the night was Sixers' trades.
Morey was an aggressive general manager during his 13 years with the Houston Rockets, and he didn’t wait long to show that trait in Philadelphia.
Before the draft began, Morey traded Horford, the No. 34 pick and a 2025 protected first-round pick to the Oklahoma Thunder for Green and Terrance Ferguson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green averaged eight points and shot 36.7% from beyond the arc for the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers last season. Ferguson is a 6-foot-6 small forward with three seasons of experience.
The second trade came late in the draft’s first round when Morey sent the No. 36 pick and Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks for Curry.
Curry, 30, is the younger brother of the Warriors' Steph Curry. Seth was an effective bench player last season, shooting a career-high 45.2% on 3-pointers and averaging 12.4 points. Curry is also the son-in-law of Sixers coach Doc Rivers.
Horford and Richardson were two of the Sixers' main additions before last season. Horford struggled, averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Few NBA experts thought the Sixers would be able to deal the 34-year-old Horford because of his age and the four-year, $97 million contract he signed before last season.
"Al Horford is a really good player," Morey said. "I know there's been some buzz around about fit and things like that. I don't like how that went down here, because he's very good and Josh Richardson the same."
The Sixers finished the draft with a pair of second-round selections. They took standout 3-point shooter Isaiah Joe of Arkansas with the 49th pick and former DePaul forward Paul Reed with the 58th pick.
The next step for Philadelphia is NBA free agency, which begins Friday. The season is scheduled to start Dec. 22.
The moves Philadelphia made Wednesday — primarily getting rid of Horford's contract — give the Sixers some flexibility for free agency.
"Our top players are thrilled, energized and ready to come in," Morey said. "That goes a long way with the roster. We love the starting group. We go multiple players deep behind them. We feel very good where we're at."
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.