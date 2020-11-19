Daryl Morey shakes up the 76ers: Horford and Richardson go; Green and Curry arrive

Daryl Morey arrived in Philadelphia a little more than two weeks ago talking about taking a measured approach to reshaping the 76ers roster.

Imagine if the team’s new director of basketball operations had been in a hurry.

Morey reshaped Philadelphia’s roster with a series of trades and picks during the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Gone are power forward Al Horford and shooting guard Josh Richardson. Perimeter shooters Seth Curry and Danny Green have arrived.

So much for bully ball.

The Sixers' plan seems simple: surround young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with players capable of scoring from the perimeter.

"We have two young superstars in their prime," Morey said. "You want to put around them guys you can build with. Having a truly gravity-elite shooter really changes the dynamic for Ben and Joel. Those who watched the Sixers up close and personal know that when Joel and Ben have had that it's actually insane how good those lineups and how good those teams played when everyone was healthy."