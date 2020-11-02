Daryl Morey begins 76ers job with high praise for Joel Embiid

On his first day on the job, the first player Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey publicly mentioned was Joel Embiid.
“Joel is the kind of player you win championships with,” Morey said.
That pronouncement was significant because the Houston Rockets, under Morey, favored small ball and 3-point shooting, so much so that they eliminated the center position this past season.
But Morey and the 76ers seem to be committed to the 7-foot Embiid. Morey noted that early in his Rockets tenure Houston was built around the 7-6 Yao Ming.
“The goal is not to shoot 3-pointers. The goal is to win.” He said. “I used to get the question what would I do if I had Shaq. I’d give him the ball 100 times a game. Joel is a dominant, dominant big man. I’m excited to get back to that.”
The Sixers presented a united front Monday as Morey, managing partner Josh Harris, new coach Doc Rivers and general manager Elton Brand spoke to the media from the team’s training facility Camden during a video conference.
Morey is considered one of the NBA’s top executives and is famous for being at the forefront of the basketball analytics movement. The Rockets made the playoffs 10 times and won at least 50 games eight times during his tenure as Houston general manager from 2007-20. Morey stepped down last month, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family, but he said Philadelphia’s roster made his new job to attractive to pass up.
“There aren’t many opportunities where you get a chance to win, and I feel like this is the right fit,” he said. “The more you dig into the players that are here, the more you get excited about what they can do.”
Rivers shares Morey’s enthusiasm.
“We have a loaded roster,” the coach said.
Morey is known for personnel moves, having made 77 trades with Rockets.
But do not expect a blizzard of moves with the 76ers, at least at first.
“For me to come in,” Morey said, “and act like I know exactly what the Sixers need to do on day one is not good decision-making.”
The speculation is that Morey because of his past success has the stature to trade either Ben Simmons or Embiid. Both Rivers and Morey said Simmons and Embiid can reach their full potentials and win as teammates.
“They haven’t won yet,” Rivers said. “It’s not that they can’t win.”
As for how the 76ers front office will work, that’s still to be determined. Morey said the emphasis will be on collaboration.
Philadelphia also announced Monday that Brand has signed a multi-year extension. Brand said he had no issues with no longer being the top figure in the front office.
“I just feel that I’m going to be selfless,” Brand said. “My goal is to win the championship and enjoy the journey along with that. Whatever my role needs to be, I accept that role and look forward to growing this organization. I’m going to follow Darry’s lead, but as general manager I’m still going to have a significant role in vision and strategy.”
The Boston Celtics swept the 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs in July. Philadelphia played without the injured Simmons.
Harris noted that its rare an executive like Morey and a coach like Rivers become available.
“It didn’t work. We were disappointed,” Harris said of last season. “The minute (Morey and Rivers) were available, we jumped on it. We’re now really well set up with great leadership and great people. It’s the dawn of a new era, and I hope it lasts for a long, long time.”
