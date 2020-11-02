Daryl Morey begins 76ers job with high praise for Joel Embiid

On his first day on the job, the first player Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey publicly mentioned was Joel Embiid.

“Joel is the kind of player you win championships with,” Morey said.

That pronouncement was significant because the Houston Rockets, under Morey, favored small ball and 3-point shooting, so much so that they eliminated the center position this past season.

But Morey and the 76ers seem to be committed to the 7-foot Embiid. Morey noted that early in his Rockets tenure Houston was built around the 7-6 Yao Ming.

“The goal is not to shoot 3-pointers. The goal is to win.” He said. “I used to get the question what would I do if I had Shaq. I’d give him the ball 100 times a game. Joel is a dominant, dominant big man. I’m excited to get back to that.”

The Sixers presented a united front Monday as Morey, managing partner Josh Harris, new coach Doc Rivers and general manager Elton Brand spoke to the media from the team’s training facility Camden during a video conference.