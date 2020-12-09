Danny Green hopes winning experience comes through for the 76ers

Danny Green says the pressure is on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The veteran shooting guard is a back-to-back NBA champion, winning with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the Los Angeles Lakers this fall.

“I’m happy to be here,” Green said Wednesday during a video conference after his first practice with the Sixers. “Hopefully, I live up to expectations. But also the pressure is on them. It’s their job to get me there and win another one. If they don’t, they (messed) it up.”

Green, 33, was obviously joking, but his perimeter shooting is expected to help the Sixers improve greatly from the team that was swept out of the first round of last season’s playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Just before the NBA Draft on Nov. 18, the Sixers traded Al Horford, a protected 2025 first-round draft pick and some draft rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Green, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier.

The trade, however, did not become official until Tuesday because of the NBA's salary bureaucracy.

“It’s a first-day-of-school kind of thing,” Green said of his first practice. “My first impression is that I liked the energy. Guys are excited to be here. Guys are excited to learn from each other.”