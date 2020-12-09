Danny Green hopes winning experience comes through for the 76ers

Danny Green says the pressure is on the Philadelphia 76ers.
The veteran shooting guard is a back-to-back NBA champion, winning with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the Los Angeles Lakers this fall.
“I’m happy to be here,” Green said Wednesday during a video conference after his first practice with the Sixers. “Hopefully, I live up to expectations. But also the pressure is on them. It’s their job to get me there and win another one. If they don’t, they (messed) it up.”
Green, 33, was obviously joking, but his perimeter shooting is expected to help the Sixers improve greatly from the team that was swept out of the first round of last season’s playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Just before the NBA Draft on Nov. 18, the Sixers traded Al Horford, a protected 2025 first-round draft pick and some draft rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Green, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier.
The trade, however, did not become official until Tuesday because of the NBA's salary bureaucracy.
“It’s a first-day-of-school kind of thing,” Green said of his first practice. “My first impression is that I liked the energy. Guys are excited to be here. Guys are excited to learn from each other.”
Green, who was first traded from the Lakers to Oklahoma City on Nov. 19, said he did his best to stay in shape while waiting for the Philadelphia trade to become official. He also was preoccupied finding a place to live for his fiancée and their two dogs.
“I’ve been watching from afar,” he said. “I’ve been doing what everybody else has been doing but in a different sense — working out and trying to get shots and get my legs back under me.”
Green is the trade’s centerpiece. A career 40% shooter from 3-point range, Green is expected to help space the floor and give Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons room to flourish.
Green’s veteran leadership is also expected to benefit Philadelphia. He knows how to play alongside star players. Green played with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard in Toronto and Tim Duncan in San Antonio.
New Sixers coach Doc Rivers said because of his Green’s experience, he could probably show up the day of the season opener and fit in.
"Danny's a vet,” Rivers said Tuesday. “I'm going to put him in a veteran role. He knows how to play off of talent, and he's done a great job of that."
On Wednesday, however, Green was just looking to get acclimated with his new teammates. He doesn’t have much time. The Sixers began training camp Sunday. Their first preseason game is Tuesday against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers open the season Dec. 23 against the Washington Wizards.
“I was just getting a feel for guys' personalities before I start to, not saying bark orders, but teaching them some things,” Green said. “I’m seeing how they operate, how they did things before, before I start to say, ‘Let’s try to do this or try to do that.’”
Green himself said he could mean as much to the Sixers off the floor as on. He says he can teach the younger players the nuances of the game, such as to use screens to get open and communicate defensively.
"Just helping them,” Green said, “understand the small details of what it takes to win, to be winners.”
