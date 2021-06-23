Danny Green defends Sixers teammate Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning their offseason sooner than expected, but there will be no shortage of issues.
The biggest one revolves around Ben Simmons and whether his poor free-throw shooting and reluctant shooting in general during the playoffs will lead to his exit.
Coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey have both given public support since the Sixers were eliminated in a 103-96 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday night.
The front office and coaching staff are not going to say anything publicly that would lower Simmons' value even more. Still, it is interesting how passionate people are in defending Simmons.
One of those people is teammate Danny Green, whom the Sixers missed after he suffered a strained right calf early in Game 3 that sidelined him for the rest of the playoffs.
Simmons isn't usually an outwardly emotional person. He doesn't have the type of effervescent personality that, say, teammate Joel Embiid has.
Simmons doesn't always show much emotion either on the court or when talking during postgame press conferences. That tends to give the impression that his level of commitment isn't high, but Green, who just completed his 12th NBA season and first with the Sixers, says nothing could be further from the truth.
"I think it is a mistake that people think that he doesn't care, I guess by his tone, his mannerisms, whatever it would be in press conferences," Green said in a wide-ranging Zoom interview Monday. "And by his actions, you can see in his play that he cares. He's a little afraid of certain things because of how his interviews go, he doesn't show much, I guess emotions, but believe it or not, he cares and it hurts him more than anybody."
This postseason surely added to the hurt. In the series against the Hawks, Simmons shot just 15-for-45 (.333) from the foul line. He attempted only three fourth-quarter field goals in the seven games and averaged just 9.9 points for the series.
"He's a bigger critic than anybody about himself, and it hurts him deeply he wasn't able to be himself and help his team win because he knows what is at stake," said Green, a pending free agent. "He wants to win and it is going to hurt him this summer, the way it will hurt us."
Simmons, who missed his first season because of injury, just completed his fourth season. He will turn 25 next month. Last year, Simmons missed the postseason with a knee injury.
This year's playoffs have been his worst by far, and Simmons faces a summer in which the criticism likely won't die down.
"The City of Philadelphia is going to be on him, the media is going to be on him," Green said, "but he is a young kid, a young player in this game, and he deserves a little latitude especially for what he has done and what he has gone through this year."
