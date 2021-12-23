Danny Green becomes latest Sixers player in NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Remember when it appeared that the 76ers' COVID-19 outbreak was over? Turns out that is far from the case.

Danny Green was placed in the health and safety protocols and will miss Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center. Green is averaging 7.1 points and shooting 37.4% on three-pointers.

A vaccinated player who tests positive for COVID can typically return after a 10-day quarantine or following two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Green joins Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, and Georges Niang as Sixers players currently sidelined because of the coronavirus. The team will also be without Ben Simmons. The point guard has yet to play this season because he remains mentally unfit to compete for the Sixers and wants to be traded.

Last month, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe all missed games because of COVID.

On the positive note, Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion) and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) are no longer listed on the injury report.