Buzz around 76ers draft pick seems to be an all-time low

Not only that, a lot of the focus surrounding the organization has to do with its quest to trade Ben Simmons and what's going to happen once free agency begins at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The Sixers have also had discussions about parting with their first-round pick if they can get value in return, according to a league source. The organization is open to trading it for future assets or a veteran player.

If they do keep it, Virginia Commonwealth's Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland, Houston's Quentin Grimes, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr., Arizona State's Josh Christopher, and Alabama's Josh Primo could all be solid options if available.

The Sixers have bigger immediate needs than a rookie who might spend most of the season with their NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers have to figure out if they'll bring back Dwight Howard in free agency. If not, they'll need a backup center. If they're successful trading Simmons, the Sixers will need a ball handler. Even if they keep him, the Sixers are going to need a true point guard.

They have Tyrese Maxey, but he's not a pure point guard. If Danny Green doesn't come back, the Sixers are going to need to add a solid shooting wing who can defend via free agency.