 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz around 76ers draft pick seems to be an all-time low
0 comments

Buzz around 76ers draft pick seems to be an all-time low

{{featured_button_text}}
Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid shoots a fadeaway jumper against the Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. during a May 14 game. Embiid and his partner, Anne de Paula, welcomed their son, Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid, into the world in September.

 YONG KIM, The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Philadelphia 76ers' draft buzz is long gone.

During the early years of "The Process," the atmosphere in Philadelphia leading up to the NBA draft was once equivalent to the Super Bowl.

Back then, the NBA lottery and draft were bigger than the regular season from an excitement standpoint, and it wasn't even close.

Sport talk radio and barbershops were bombarded with discussions about who the Sixers were going to draft.

"Who's going to fall to them with the third pick? Will it be Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker or Joel Embiid?"

"Are they going to take Ben Simmons or Brandon Ingram with the No. 1 pick?"

"Will they move up to select Markelle Fultz or stay at No. 3?"

Gone is the excitement surrounding who they will select with their first pick in the annual NBA draft. It has been replaced with what appears more like a procedural draft more than anything else.

Right now, the Sixers have picks in the first round (No. 28) and second round (50) in Thursday's draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Typically, late first-rounders and second-rounders aren't expected to provide immediate help on teams like the Sixers, who are intent on making a championship run next season.

Not only that, a lot of the focus surrounding the organization has to do with its quest to trade Ben Simmons and what's going to happen once free agency begins at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The Sixers have also had discussions about parting with their first-round pick if they can get value in return, according to a league source. The organization is open to trading it for future assets or a veteran player.

If they do keep it, Virginia Commonwealth's Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland, Houston's Quentin Grimes, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr., Arizona State's Josh Christopher, and Alabama's Josh Primo could all be solid options if available.

The Sixers have bigger immediate needs than a rookie who might spend most of the season with their NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers have to figure out if they'll bring back Dwight Howard in free agency. If not, they'll need a backup center. If they're successful trading Simmons, the Sixers will need a ball handler. Even if they keep him, the Sixers are going to need a true point guard.

They have Tyrese Maxey, but he's not a pure point guard. If Danny Green doesn't come back, the Sixers are going to need to add a solid shooting wing who can defend via free agency.

They also have figure out what to do with sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz, who becomes a free agent this summer.

All those factors take away from the buzz that was present during "The Process" years.

Back then, players like Embiid, Simmons, and Fultz were all expected to become franchise cornerstones. At the time, the regular season was a tool to tank and be in position to secure elite picks.

That's why the draft was the equivalent of the Sixers' Super Bowl, and watching the draft pick participate in summer league was a must-see event.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Houston Texans be the worst team in the NFL at the end of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

NBA roundtable: Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul on the move? Maybe
Basketball

NBA roundtable: Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul on the move? Maybe

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES — With the Milwaukee Bucks putting an end to the 2020-21 season with an NBA Finals Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns, it’s time to peer into the near future with the offseason suddenly upon us with the draft on July 29 and free agency opening Aug. 2. While veteran guards DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Mike Conley headline the free-agent class, what Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News