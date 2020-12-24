Bring me a Cape-Atlantic League basketball tournament for Christmas: Must Win

Each team plays its division opponent once. This gives each team nine or 10 game depending on the division.

Here’s the good news. Everyone — all 21 schools — makes the CAL Tournament. Teams would be seeded from 1 to 21. The top 11 seeds would get first-round byes. The tournament would have consolation rounds, so each school is guaranteed four or five games.

Now, the questions start.

Not every team will play all its regular season games. That’s OK. The league can adjust.

Several CAL schools will be virtually learning until Jan. 19. Many schools do not allow extracurricular activities during virtual learning and because of that, they might not be able to start the season on time. Others will have games canceled by COVID-19. That’s also OK. The league can adjust.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Teams will be seeded based on uneven number of games played. That’s OK. The league can adjust.

A team might even make its season debut in the tournament. That’s OK. The league can adjust.

A seeding committee can figure it out. The worst-case scenario is that teams can be picked out of hat and seeded in that order.