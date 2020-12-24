Bring me a Cape-Atlantic League basketball tournament for Christmas: Must Win

Dear Cape-Atlantic League athletic directors, I’m writing to you this Christmas and not to Santa Claus.
You can give me the present that I want — a CAL boys and girls basketball tournament this winter.
CAL athletic directors are in the midst of developing plans for the winter high school sports season. It’s no easy task. The COVID-19 landmines are everywhere.
First, Gov. Phil Murphy needs to approve indoor sports practices and competitions. Those activities are prohibited until Jan. 2. Basketball practice is supposed to start Jan. 11 with the first games scheduled for Jan. 26.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is allowing teams to play 15 games, including any postseason contests.
Once the games start, the problems are only beginning. But the format for the tournament and the league could be kept simple.
The CAL could be divided into two divisions:
CAL North: St. Augustine/OLMA; Atlantic City; Egg Harbor Township; ACIT; Holy Spirit; Cedar Creek; Oakcrest; Absegami; Hammonton; St. Joseph and Buena Regional.
CAL South: Wildwood Catholic; Middle Township; Vineland; Millville; Bridgeton; Pleasantville; Cape May Tech; Mainland Regional; Ocean City and Lower Cape May.
Each team plays its division opponent once. This gives each team nine or 10 game depending on the division.
Here’s the good news. Everyone — all 21 schools — makes the CAL Tournament. Teams would be seeded from 1 to 21. The top 11 seeds would get first-round byes. The tournament would have consolation rounds, so each school is guaranteed four or five games.
Now, the questions start.
Not every team will play all its regular season games. That’s OK. The league can adjust.
Several CAL schools will be virtually learning until Jan. 19. Many schools do not allow extracurricular activities during virtual learning and because of that, they might not be able to start the season on time. Others will have games canceled by COVID-19. That’s also OK. The league can adjust.
Teams will be seeded based on uneven number of games played. That’s OK. The league can adjust.
A team might even make its season debut in the tournament. That’s OK. The league can adjust.
A seeding committee can figure it out. The worst-case scenario is that teams can be picked out of hat and seeded in that order.
Teams might advance in the tournament because their opponent can't play because of the virus. You guessed it — that’s OK, the league can adjust.
The message here is that there’s no basketball scenario that cannot be adapted to with an open mind.
The CAL Tournament began in 2012. It is one of the best things the league has done. It’s been so successful that the CAL has also started league tournaments in boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and other sports.
It’s not enough to just play games this winter. The games must have meaning. The CAL Tournament provides that.
The NJSIAA ran an abbreviated postseason in the fall. I watched the Ocean City girls soccer team win the South Jersey East B title. I watched the St. Augustine Prep boys soccer team win the South West Non-Public championship.
Those weren’t the titles those two teams would have played for or won in a nonvirus season.
But they still mattered. There were plenty of smiles as they raised their trophies. They took team pictures in front of the scoreboard.
The postseason gave closure to the seniors and their families.
Winter athletes deserve the same opportunity. They deserve games that matter. They deserve a CAL Tournament.
So, athletic directors, help yourselves to the Diet Cokes and chocolate chip cookies on the table next to my Christmas tree.
All I ask is that you create a modified CAL Tournament, put in a box with a big red bow and leave it under my tree.
I and the rest of the league’s players and coaches will thank you!
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
_CAL4888
_CAL5718
_CAL5406
_CAL4845
_CAL5013
_CAL6131
_CAL5167
_CAL4836
_CAL4977
_CAL5895
_CAL4916
_CAL5142
_CAL5270
_CAL5719
_CAL5091
_CAL5112
_CAL4852
_CAL5249
_CAL5978
_CAL5117
_CAL4908
_CAL5900
_CAL5420
_CAL4962
_CA12448
_CAL4853
_CAL5194
_CAL5064
_CAL4969
_CAL4960
_CAL4882
_CAL5436
_CAL5898
_CAL5448
_CAL5682
_CAL4858
_CAL5246
_CAL4818
_CAL4873
_CAL4982
_CAL5198
_CA12429
_CAL4875
_CAL5805
_CAL5036
_CAL5376
_CAL5436
_CAL5194
_CAL5978
_CAL5900
_CAL5420
_CAL5719
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.