Ben Simmons takes required physical for Sixers, playing status still unknown

Ben Simmons is taking the proper steps to return to the court.

But will that happen as a member of the 76ers?

Sources said Simmons took the required physical on Tuesday for the Sixers. He also met with the team brass at the Sixers' practice facility.

This comes one day after the three-time All-Star point guard took a COVID-19 test in the Wells Fargo Center parking lot upon his return to Philadelphia after spending the summer in the Los Angeles area. Due to being in the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, a league source said Simmons cannot participate in any team activities until he has five straight days of negative tests. As a result, he's unable to take part in any team activities until Friday.

That's when the Sixers play the Pistons in the preseason finale in Detroit.

Doc Rivers can relate to Ben Simmons because he also was once a holdout

Simmons' playing status for this season is to be determined.

The big question is: Where do both sides go from here?