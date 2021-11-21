Atlantic City Seagulls pick up a win in Baltimore

The Atlantic City Seagulls beat the Baltimore Hawks 127-114 on Saturday in an American Basketball Association game at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Ja James led Atlantic City with 26 points and had five assists and five steals. Shawn Wilson, a former Pleasantville High School player, scored 20 points and had seven steals and three assists.

Marcus Franklin hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 17 points. Jaymere Hadden, a former Millville High School and Stockton University player, had 17 points, three rebounds and five steals. Antoine Morgano added 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals.

The Seagulls improved to 2-1 and the Hawks dropped to 2-1.

Atlantic City will host the New Jersey Knights at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pleasantville Recreation Center.

