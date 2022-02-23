Atlantic Cape loses in opening round of playoffs to Brookdale

David Coit scored a game-high 34 points for the Atlantic Cape Community College men’s basketball team, but the Buccaneers lost 87-81 to Brookdale Community College in a National Junior College Athletic Association Division III NJCAA Region XIX Tournament first-round game Tuesday.

Coit, who is committed to NCAA Division I Northern Illinois, added four rebounds and three assists.

This season, the Buccaneers (18-7) and Brookdale tied for the Garden State Athletic Conference title. Atlantic Cape trailed 45-37 at halftime Tuesday, but outscored Brookdale 44-42 in the second half.

Richard Jones scored 26 to go with five steals and five rebounds for the fifth-seeded Buccaneers. Naji Wright finished with 10 points, four blocks and three rebounds. Ansuelo Young scored eight to go with a team-leading eight rebounds. Justin Boston scored three. Jonathan Cosme-Almeida added four assists.

Kevin Mateo scored 28 for Brookdale (22-4), which was the fourth seed. He added five assists. Devin Strickland added 15 points. Allen Ozojie added 12 rebounds.

The Jersey Blues will play top-seeded Montgomery County Community College in the semifinals 7 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

