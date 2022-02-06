Atlantic Cape drops 2nd in row after 9-game win streak

The nationally ranked Atlantic Cape Community College men's basketball team begins the final week of the regular season having lost back-to-back games for the first time.
On Saturday, Ocean County College beat the visiting Buccaneers 91-87.
Atlantic Cape, ranked 11th among National Junior College Athletic Association Division III teams, fell to 17-5 (14-4 Garden State Athletic Conference). The Buccaneers had won nine straight games until a 70-69 loss to Salem Community College on Thursday.
In Saturday's game, Josh Kline (Pinelands Regional H.S.) led the Vikings (5-11, 5-10) with 28 points. Individual scoring totals for the Buccaneers were not available on the NJCAA website.
The Buccaneers will finish their regular season with two games this week, Tuesday at home against Union County College and Saturday at Montgomery County (Pa.) Community College.
