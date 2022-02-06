 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic Cape drops 2nd in row after 9-game win streak
0 Comments

Atlantic Cape drops 2nd in row after 9-game win streak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ATLANTIC_CAPE_LOGO_primary-72x2400.jpg

The nationally ranked Atlantic Cape Community College men's basketball team begins the final week of the regular season having lost back-to-back games for the first time.

On Saturday, Ocean County College beat the visiting Buccaneers 91-87.

Atlantic Cape, ranked 11th among National Junior College Athletic Association Division III teams, fell to 17-5 (14-4 Garden State Athletic Conference). The Buccaneers had won nine straight games until a 70-69 loss to Salem Community College on Thursday.

In Saturday's game, Josh Kline (Pinelands Regional H.S.) led the Vikings (5-11, 5-10) with 28 points. Individual scoring totals for the Buccaneers were not available on the NJCAA website.

The Buccaneers will finish their regular season with two games this week, Tuesday at home against Union County College and Saturday at Montgomery County (Pa.) Community College.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News