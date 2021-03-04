As Rivers sees it, Simmons is frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year

Doc Rivers made a strong case for Ben Simmons to be voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Philadelphia 76ers coach was asked before Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz if Simmons and Joel Embiid deserved to be candidates for the award along with Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

"I think they are," Rivers said. "I think Ben for sure is in that mix. Joel has had a terrific defensive year, as well. But I think Ben is, absolutely. I don't think it's a question who's in it."

Admittedly biased, Rivers said Simmons and Gobert are probably first and second among the top candidates. He picked his player first because he draws defensive assignments regardless of positions.

"Ben doesn't just play five," Rivers said. "He plays five, four, three, two, one. He's played every position on the floor. When he's played those positions, he's been able to come up with stops. There are very few players in the NBA that can do the things that Ben does defensively."

Rising Star squads

The Sixers have no selections to the Rising Star squads for the second consecutive season.