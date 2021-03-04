 Skip to main content
As Rivers sees it, Simmons is frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year
As Rivers sees it, Simmons is frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year

Doc Rivers made a strong case for Ben Simmons to be voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Philadelphia 76ers coach was asked before Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz if Simmons and Joel Embiid deserved to be candidates for the award along with Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

"I think they are," Rivers said. "I think Ben for sure is in that mix. Joel has had a terrific defensive year, as well. But I think Ben is, absolutely. I don't think it's a question who's in it."

Admittedly biased, Rivers said Simmons and Gobert are probably first and second among the top candidates. He picked his player first because he draws defensive assignments regardless of positions.

"Ben doesn't just play five," Rivers said. "He plays five, four, three, two, one. He's played every position on the floor. When he's played those positions, he's been able to come up with stops. There are very few players in the NBA that can do the things that Ben does defensively."

Rising Star squads

The Sixers have no selections to the Rising Star squads for the second consecutive season.

The Rising Stars are 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States and 10 first- and second-year international players. The U.S. players usually play the World team during the NBA All-Star Weekend. There won't be a game this season due to the pandemic. However, the league's assistant coaches still selected teams, which were announced Wednesday.,

The World Team consists of Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (Nigeria), Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada), Washington Wizards forwards Deni Avdija (Israel) and Rui Hachimura (Japan), New York Knicks guard/forward RJ Barrett (Canada), Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (Argentina), Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (Canada), Oklahoma City Thunder guards Luguentz Dort (Canada) and Théo Maledon (France), and Warriors guard Mychal Mulder (Canada).

Before 2020, the Sixers had at least one player named to a Rising Stars roster for six consecutive seasons.

Seven new positive COVID tests

There were seven new players that returned confirmed positive COVID-19 results of the 456 players tested since Feb. 24.

Team members who have confirmed positive tests or have been identified as being in close contact to an infected person must self isolate or quarantine until they cleared the league health and safety protocols.

