Armin Cane, in his 3rd year playing basketball overseas, is excelling in Romania

Cane also contributes defensively, averaging 2.7 steals.

“The coach here (Antonis Konstantinides) believes in me and has given me the opportunity to go out there and play my game,” Cane said. “As long as you go out and do your job and play good defense, (then) on offense you just show what you can do.”

Cane averaged 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game with Stockton, helping the Ospreys capture New Jersey Athletic Conference titles in 2014-15 and 2015-16. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound guard shot 44.8% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 71.1% from the free-throw line.

“There aren’t many guys that loved basketball more than him,” said Stockton coach Scott Bittner, who was an assistant under former head coach Gerry Matthews when Cane played for the Ospreys. “He worked as hard on his own as anybody we’ve had. He is very motivated.”

Cane was an NJAC first-team selection as a senior and an honorable mention as a junior, helping the Ospreys finish 44-15. He played two seasons at ACCC before transferring to Stockton. He was a third-team Press All-Star as a senior at Pleasantville.

Bittner called the point guard intrinsic, noting Cane never had a bad personality and was like a sponge, always willing to learn as much as possible.