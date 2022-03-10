Ally Haar's game-winning shot sends Niagara to the MAAC semis

ATLANTIC CITY — With four minutes left in regulation, Margo Peterson made two free throws to give the Siena College women’s basketball team its first lead Thursday since late in the second quarter.

With under two minutes remaining, Valencia Fontenelle-Posson went 4 for 4 from the line, extending the Saints’ lead. But that timely free-throw shooting did not unnerve the Niagara players, even when the Purple Eagles trailed with seconds remaining.

Senior Ally Haar made a jumper with seven seconds left to lead fourth-seeded Niagara to a 60-59 victory over fifth-seeded Siena in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The Purple Eagles (15-14) play top-seeded Fairfield (23-6) in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday.

“I think it started out with us getting the necessary stop on defense to get us the ball on offense to provide. us the opportunity to make the last shot,” Haar said of her game-winning basket.

With 39 seconds remaining, Siena led 59-58 and just gained possession after a Niagara turnover. The Saints’ Selena Philoxy attempted to pass the ball under the basket, but it sailed out of bounds. With 35 seconds left, the Purple Eagles called a timeout then went to work. After 28 seconds of moving around and creating the perfect play, Haar took the clutch shot.

“It just came in my hands, and I had all the confidence in the world,” Haar said. “As soon as I shot that, I just knew it was going in. All credit to my teammates. We just knew we were going to win that game, no matter what. Even when things weren’t going our way.”

And her teammates are just as confident in Haar.

“When Ally got the ball, I knew it was going in,” said Angel Parker, who scored a team-high 16 points. “I knew it for a fact. She does that shot in practice all the time.”

“That was March Madness at its finest,” said Niagara coach Jada Pierce, who called her team resilient and Haar “a steady warrior.”

“We are thankful to be on the good end of it. We knew Siena was going to come in hungry. We have beaten them twice (this winter), and we know how hard it is to beat a team three times. We wanted to come out and be in attack mode.”

Niagara secured a slight lead late in the second quarter Wednesday. However, its lead was never more than nine points. Siena (10-18) kept battling hard, and led 59-56 with 1 minute, 32 seconds, left. There were 13 lead changes in the game, and the Saints led for 9:57 in the first half.

Niagara led for 15:57 in the last two quarters.

“I think we had a little bit of nerves and jitters in the first half,” Pierce said.

“The whole season we’ve dealt with adversity, and we learned to overcome it,” said Harr, who scored eight. “It’s March. It’s do or die. I think we just all came together and played as one.”

With 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Siena led 13-9. Niagara closed out the quarter on a 6-2 run and tied the game 15-15. The score remained close in the second (the largest deficit was just four points), with the Purple Eagles leading for most of the quarter, including 32-31 at halftime. Rayshel Brown scored 13 for Siena in the first half. Selena Philoxy added 10. Angel Parker had 11 for Niagara, including three 3s.

After a 9-2 run to open the third quarter, Niagara led 41-33 and later led 45-37. Siena pulled within three points and trailed 49-46 after three.

Niagara’s Aaliyah Parker scored nothing in the first, but finished with 13 and led the team with seven rebounds and five steals. Olivia Mason added six points and five rebounds.

For Siena, Philoxy scored a game-high 19 to go with eight rebounds and four steals. Browan scored 15 and had four assists and four rebounds. Fontenelle-Posson added 12 points and six rebounds.

“This team is one a mission,” Pierce said. “(Wednesday) definitely. is what we needed. You don’t always want close games, but I think it’s a true test of your character, toughness and grit. I think that’ll have us refocused for (Fairfield on Friday).

“We look to survive and play No. 1.”

Siena 15 16 15 13 — 59

Niagara 15 17 17 11 — 60

N: An. Parker 16, Al. PArker 13, Haar, 8, Grimshaw 8, Mason 6, Jones 4, Yelle 3, Porter 2

S: Philoxy 19, Brown 15, Fontenelle-Posson 12, Peterson 7, Jackson 3, Selimovic 3

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.