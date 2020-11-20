76ers sign veteran Dwight Howard to one-year deal

The 76ers continued to overhaul their team Friday, making a move to build their bench.
Philadelphia reportedly signed veteran center Dwight Howard to a one-year deal on the NBA’s first day of free agency. Howard’s agent, Charles Briscoe, confirmed the signing with The Athletic and The Associated Press.
The deal is for the veterans minimum exception of $2.6 million, according to Briscoe.
Howard, 34, is fresh off a championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers, coming off the bench in all but two of his 69 games. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in just under 19 minutes.
The eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year averages 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for his 16-year career.
Howard’s signing is the latest in a handful of moves the 76ers made this week.
They traded forward Al Horford and two draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Danny Green and Terrence Ferguson. They also sent Josh Richardson and a draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks for sharp-shooter Seth Curry. Both trades happened Wednesday night prior to the NBA Draft.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact: 609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.