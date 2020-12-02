76ers' Shake Milton embraces opportunity to play more aggressive

New Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers spoke with point guard Shake Milton just before training camp started.
Milton liked what he heard.
“Since I took the job, Shake is where my focus has been,” Rivers said Tuesday. “I've got to let him play even freer, which is crazy. I will say when I told him that, he was very happy with the news.”
The Sixers began individual workouts Tuesday. Group activities start Monday. The Sixers host the Boston Celtics in a preseason game on Dec. 15. The regular season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.
Milton says Rivers words give him the confidence to play aggressively.
“It’s not about coming down and shooting whatever shot,” the third-year pro said during a video conference call with reporters Wednesday. “That’s not what a green light is, shooting crazy shots. It’s having the freedom to make plays and have confidence in what you’re doing whether it’s me shooting or me driving and getting somebody else open for a shot.”
Milton, 24, is one of the few Sixers capable of creating shots for himself and teammates off the dribble. He rose to prominence last season when he sank 7 of 9 3-pointers and scored 39 points against a Los Angeles Clippers team coached by Rivers last March 1.
Former Philadelphia coach Brett Brown installed Milton as the starting point guard when the Sixers resumed play last August in the NBA bubble. He averaged 9.4 points and shot 43% from 3-point range in 40 games last season.
“I think it went well,” Milton said of last season. “I saw areas I could improve on, but I also saw areas in which my game grew. I tried to take that momentum into the offseason. I’m feeling healthy. I’m feeling confident. I’m just excited to see what this team can do.”
Since becoming the head coach, Rivers has talked often of running more pick and roll plays. Milton can be tough to defend in those situations because his ability to shoot from the perimeter means his defender can’t slide underneath the screen.
“I feel like that’s going to help me grow my game,” he said. “It’s not always about running pick and rolls to take a shot. It’s about getting other guys in position to score. I feel like me being able to pass the ball or shoot the ball, coming off (the pick) and making the right reads is something I could be good at.”
Milton’s brief NBA career has run the gamut. The Dallas Mavericks picked him with the 54th selection in the second round of the 2018 draft. He’s been a G League player, a seldom-used reserve, a role player and starter with the Sixers.
This season he’s projected to be the lead guard off the bench. Rivers' teams throughout his coaching career have often featured productive guards off the bench, such as sixth-man award winners Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams of the Clippers.
“The role that best suits me is whatever helps the team win,” Milton said. “I’m comfortable in playing that role. For me, nothing really changes. It’s going to be the same thing, coming in every day ready to work, ready to be prepared. If my number is called, I’m going to be ready.”
