76ers' Shake Milton embraces opportunity to play more aggressive

Former Philadelphia coach Brett Brown installed Milton as the starting point guard when the Sixers resumed play last August in the NBA bubble. He averaged 9.4 points and shot 43% from 3-point range in 40 games last season.

“I think it went well,” Milton said of last season. “I saw areas I could improve on, but I also saw areas in which my game grew. I tried to take that momentum into the offseason. I’m feeling healthy. I’m feeling confident. I’m just excited to see what this team can do.”

Since becoming the head coach, Rivers has talked often of running more pick and roll plays. Milton can be tough to defend in those situations because his ability to shoot from the perimeter means his defender can’t slide underneath the screen.

“I feel like that’s going to help me grow my game,” he said. “It’s not always about running pick and rolls to take a shot. It’s about getting other guys in position to score. I feel like me being able to pass the ball or shoot the ball, coming off (the pick) and making the right reads is something I could be good at.”

Milton’s brief NBA career has run the gamut. The Dallas Mavericks picked him with the 54th selection in the second round of the 2018 draft. He’s been a G League player, a seldom-used reserve, a role player and starter with the Sixers.