76ers putting together draft plans with new front office leadership

The Philadelphia 76ers have had more time than ever to get ready for the NBA draft.

In a way, however, their draft preparation may never have been more rushed.

Philadelphia has the No. 21 pick in the first round of the draft and picks 34, 36, 49, and 58 in the second round Wednesday. Normally, the draft is held in June. But because of COVID-19, the draft was pushed back to November.

Sixers scouts had no in-person contact with draft prospects because of the virus, but they had plenty of time to study video and interview players on Zoom calls.

“We talked to so many people that have been around these (prospects) going back through high school,” Sixers vice president of scouting Vince Rozman said during a video conference with reporters Monday morning. “We think we have a pretty good grasp.”

But the Sixers have had to do a bit of last-minute cramming because they revamped their front office and coaching staff last month, hiring director of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers.

“I think we’ve all been kind of in a firefight because (Morey has) been here for two weeks and we need to catch him up,” Rozman said.