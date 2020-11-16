76ers putting together draft plans with new front office leadership

The Philadelphia 76ers have had more time than ever to get ready for the NBA draft.
In a way, however, their draft preparation may never have been more rushed.
Philadelphia has the No. 21 pick in the first round of the draft and picks 34, 36, 49, and 58 in the second round Wednesday. Normally, the draft is held in June. But because of COVID-19, the draft was pushed back to November.
Sixers scouts had no in-person contact with draft prospects because of the virus, but they had plenty of time to study video and interview players on Zoom calls.
“We talked to so many people that have been around these (prospects) going back through high school,” Sixers vice president of scouting Vince Rozman said during a video conference with reporters Monday morning. “We think we have a pretty good grasp.”
But the Sixers have had to do a bit of last-minute cramming because they revamped their front office and coaching staff last month, hiring director of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers.
“I think we’ve all been kind of in a firefight because (Morey has) been here for two weeks and we need to catch him up,” Rozman said.
There has been plenty of speculation about how Morey will handle the draft. In his 13 years as general manager of the Houston Rockets, Morey was often willing to trade picks for immediate veteran help. There is plenty of talk among national NBA media that the Sixers could trade for Rockets All-Star guard James Harden.
“I think the one thing that immediately comes through with Daryl is kind of the pace of which he works, and trying to keep up with that,” Rozman said. “From a philosophical standpoint, I think we still got a couple of days to go. It’s hard to say right now where exactly his head is and how he is going to view those five picks.”
Even though he’s a new arrival, Morey undoubtedly will guide Philadelphia’s draft decisions.
“With regards to draft night, obviously Daryl is the president of basketball operations and he’s going to lead those decisions,” he finished. “I think (Sixers general manager Elton (Brand) and coach Rivers are also very key to his world right now. I think those guys will work together, and we as the scouting (department) are going to give them all the information they need to make whatever decision comes our way.”
If the Sixers keep their picks, Rozman wouldn’t get specific on which type of players they seek. The conventional wisdom is that Philadelphia needs perimeter shooters and ball handlers.
“Our primary focus is to get guys that 1, 2, 3 years are still in the league and useful,” he said. “Whatever skill they’re providing, we just hope there’s somebody we can put on the court and contribute.”
