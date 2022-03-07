5 MAAC storylines to follow this week in Atlantic City

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments start Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

The tournaments will feature 20 games through Saturday. At stake are NCAA Tournament bids for the winners. The women’s championship game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday. The men’s title game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Here are five storylines to follow during this week’s college basketball extravaganza.

Iona and Rick Pitino seek back-to-back titles

The Gaels arrive in Atlantic City as the prohibitive men's tournament favorite with Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Iona (25-6) finished 17-3 in the conference. There has been speculation the Gaels could get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if they don't win in Atlantic City. That is probably no longer the case after some late-season conference losses.

Top-seeded Iona will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between ninth-seeded Rider and No. 8 seed Manhattan.

The Gaels feature one of the conference’s best big men in 6-foot-9 sophomore Nelly Junior Joseph, who averages 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Monmouth’s last stand

The support of Monmouth University is a big reason why the MAAC tournaments first came to Atlantic City.

But after this season, the Hawks are leaving the MAAC for the Colonial Athletic Association.

How will the Monmouth men’s and women’s teams fair in their last MAAC tournaments?

The Monmouth men (19-12) are seeded fourth and will play fifth-seeded Niagara at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. Monmouth has plenty of offensive firepower to make a run with George Papas (15.3 ppg), Walker Miller(14.6 ppg) and Shavar Reynolds (14.1 ppg).

The Monmouth women (14-15) are seeded sixth and will face No. 11 seed Canisius in the first round at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Monmouth has dropped seven of its last eight games.

Can anyone upset the Fairfield women?

Fairfield dominated the conference, finishing 19-1. Every other MAAC team had at least six losses.

The top-seeded Stags will play in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between No. 9 seed Rider and No. 8 seed Iona.

Senior forward Lou Lopez-Senechal, who is from Grenoble France, averages 19.6 points for Fairfield, which has won 12 straight.

Who is the best candidate to make a surprising run?

Last year, the Fairfield men reached the final as a No. 7 seed before losing to Iona.

Who is the best candidate to make a similar runs this week?

How about fifth-seeded Niagara (14-15), which will play fourth-seeded Monmouth at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals?

Niagara has wins over Monmouth and Iona this season and enters the tournament off an impressive 83-52 victory over Marist on Saturday.

A connection to Ukraine

Canisius George Maslennikov is one of seven Ukraine-born players currently playing Division I basketball in the United States.

Maslennikov’s family lives in Odessa. The 6-foot-10 senior comes off the bench for the Golden Griffins. Tenth-seeded Canisius (11-20) will play No. 7 seed Fairfield (14-17) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round game.

