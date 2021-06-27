Zack Wheeler dominant, propels Phillies to series split with Mets

Nick Maton attempted to score from third base on a pitch that bounced away from Mets catcher James McCann. It quickly became evident that Maton was not going to score. He scrambled back to third base and appeared to be picked off, as McCann’s throw beat him to the bag. The umpire called Maton out, but the call was reversed after replay revealed that Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme never tagged Maton.

Odubel Herrera then knocked Maton in with a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead they never relinquished.

"We needed that break," Girardi said of the replay reversal.

Wheeler was the primary reason the lead held up. He struck out eight and allowed just four hits. Wheeler has gone at least seven innings in 10 of his 16 starts this season.

"To me there's no question Zack is an All-Star pitcher," Girardi said. "I don't know how you can pitch much better. You look at the innings he's logged and how deep he's gone into games for us, he saves our bullpen. He's been one of the best pitchers in the game."

The Phillies left New York on Sunday for Cincinnati where they will face the Reds in a makeup game from June 2 on Monday night.