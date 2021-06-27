Zack Wheeler dominant, propels Phillies to series split with Mets

Sunday was an easy day to write about the good stuff when it came to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings, as the Phillies salvaged a split of a four-game series with the New York Mets with a 4-2 victory at Citi Field in New York. The beleaguered Philadelphia bullpen, which has blown 20 saves this season, allowed two runs but protected the lead.
The Phillies (36-39) trail the first-place Mets (40-33) by five games in the National League East.
"We needed this win, so we could get back on the right track," Wheeler said. "As least we got the split. We need to be a little bit more consistent all around. We've got the team. We've got the guys. We just need a little more (consistency)."
The Phillies had dropped two of the first three games of the series in excruciating fashion. They blew leads with poor defense in both defeats. After Saturday’s 4-3 loss to New York, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who made a key ninth-inning error, urged the media to not only write about the Phillies' bad defense but also the good stuff.
The Phillies played Sunday without Bryce Harper, who was out with a left calf injury after getting hit by a pitch Saturday by Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Harper is day-to-day.
Girardi said Saturday the Phillies needed a break. They got one in Sunday's second inning.
Nick Maton attempted to score from third base on a pitch that bounced away from Mets catcher James McCann. It quickly became evident that Maton was not going to score. He scrambled back to third base and appeared to be picked off, as McCann’s throw beat him to the bag. The umpire called Maton out, but the call was reversed after replay revealed that Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme never tagged Maton.
Odubel Herrera then knocked Maton in with a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead they never relinquished.
"We needed that break," Girardi said of the replay reversal.
Wheeler was the primary reason the lead held up. He struck out eight and allowed just four hits. Wheeler has gone at least seven innings in 10 of his 16 starts this season.
"To me there's no question Zack is an All-Star pitcher," Girardi said. "I don't know how you can pitch much better. You look at the innings he's logged and how deep he's gone into games for us, he saves our bullpen. He's been one of the best pitchers in the game."
The Phillies left New York on Sunday for Cincinnati where they will face the Reds in a makeup game from June 2 on Monday night.
As important as Sunday’s win was, the weekend has to be looked at as a lost opportunity because the Phillies didn’t make up any ground on New York.
"We could have had four (wins)," Girardi said. "We got two, but we could have had four. We have to move on. we have to finish strong going into the (All Star) break."
