Zack Wheeler, Alec Bohm lead Phillies to 4-game sweep of Brewers

It took Wheeler just one pitch to get the final out. Daniel Vogelbach popped up a 90 mph slider to first baseman Rhys Hoskins to end the game.

“When the pitch count is up, you’re in the last inning and you’re only up two, it makes you a little nervous I guess,” Wheeler said. “But you have confidence in yourself, and you just have to make your pitches.”

As good as Wheeler was, Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff nearly matched him. Woodruff struck out 11 and allowed two hits and a run in 6 2/3 innings.

“That was a heavyweight bout between (Wheeler) and Woodruff,” Phillis catcher Andrew Knapp said.

Each team had just one hit through the first 7 1/3 innings. Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera singled to left field in the bottom of the second inning.

Billy McKinney of the Brewers hit a groundball double down the right field line in the top of the third but was later erased on a double play.

After the McKinney hit, Wheeler and Woodruff combined to retire the next 27 batters they faced, before Bohm’s home run in the bottom of the seventh gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Bohm lined a 96.6 mph 2-2 fastball from Woodruff 395 feet into the right field stands.