Zack Wheeler, Alec Bohm lead Phillies to 4-game sweep of Brewers

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies wore their powder blue throw-back uniforms from the 1970s and 80s Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and manager Joe Girardi really got into the spirit of things.
Wheeler pitched like an ace from that era, and Girardi managed like the pitch count hadn’t been invented yet.
Wheeler threw 118 pitches and threw a three-hit shutout as the Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 before 10,768 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
“We saw an old-fashion pitching duel,” Girardi said.
Alec Bohm’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh was the game’s pivotal offensive play. The Phillies (17-15) swept the four-game series from the Brewers and are in first place in the National League East.
Wheeler faced the minimum number of batters through eight innings. He gave up two singles in the top of the ninth.
With those two runners on and two outs in the ninth, Girardi quickly visited the mound.
“I just wanted to make sure he was OK,” Girardi said. “You have to look people in the eyes and trust they’re telling you the truth.”
The fans cheered as Girardi returned to the dugout.
It took Wheeler just one pitch to get the final out. Daniel Vogelbach popped up a 90 mph slider to first baseman Rhys Hoskins to end the game.
“When the pitch count is up, you’re in the last inning and you’re only up two, it makes you a little nervous I guess,” Wheeler said. “But you have confidence in yourself, and you just have to make your pitches.”
As good as Wheeler was, Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff nearly matched him. Woodruff struck out 11 and allowed two hits and a run in 6 2/3 innings.
“That was a heavyweight bout between (Wheeler) and Woodruff,” Phillis catcher Andrew Knapp said.
Each team had just one hit through the first 7 1/3 innings. Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera singled to left field in the bottom of the second inning.
Billy McKinney of the Brewers hit a groundball double down the right field line in the top of the third but was later erased on a double play.
After the McKinney hit, Wheeler and Woodruff combined to retire the next 27 batters they faced, before Bohm’s home run in the bottom of the seventh gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead.
Bohm lined a 96.6 mph 2-2 fastball from Woodruff 395 feet into the right field stands.
As big as Bohm’s shot was, Wheeler was the story. It was his second career shutout and probably the best performance of a career that began in 2013.
He has shown increased velocity this season. His four-seam fastball averaged 97.4 mph Thursday, the third straight game it averaged higher than 97.3 mph. Before this season, Wheeler had only averaged better than 97.3 mph seven times in his career.
“It’s 97 (mph) on pitch 117,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It never lets up. It’s high velocity, and it’s keeping that velocity the whole game.”
Philadelphia begins a nine-game road trip in Atlanta against the Braves on Friday. The Phillies will also face the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays on the trip. The Phillies will take plenty of momentum on the road.
The Brewers came in into Citizens Bank Park playing as well as any team in baseball with a 17-11 record. Milwaukee leaves 17-15. Girardi praised the Phillies' resiliency.
‘We’ve had some tough losses,” he said. “We’re running into a good starter every day. But (the Phillies are) resilient. They never give at-bats away. They never make excuses. They come to work every day and work hard and fight. This (sweep) is a big point in our season.”
Extra innings: Girardi said Phillies second baseman Jean Segura is expected to return from his quadriceps injury Friday. Before Thursday’s game, the Phillies place left-handed reliever JoJo Romero on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow strain and recalled pitcher Ranger Suarez from triple-A Lehigh Valley.
