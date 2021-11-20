WATCH Millville grad Buddy Kennedy appears on MLB Network's "Hot Stove"

Millville High School graduate and Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Buddy Kennedy appeared on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" on Friday.
Kennedy, who wrapped up a month-long season in the Arizona Fall League, earned a player of the week honor earlier this week. After learning of the award, he watched a couple messages on the video board from former high school coach Roy Hallenbeck and, of course, 2009 Millville graduate and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout.
"You're doing big things out there. I'm proud of you. Just keep it going," Trout said in the message.
Kennedy appeared on "Hot Stove" and was interviewed by Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds. The pair asked Kennedy about his relationship with Trout, whom he has known for seven years and does offseason workouts with.
Kennedy also talked about his love for the colder weather, especially since he's played minor-league baseball out in Arizona and Texas this year, two very dry and hot climates in the summertime.
Kennedy played in 16 games for the Salt River Rafters. He hit .236 (13 for 55) with two doubles, two homers, 10 runs and seven RBIs.
He had a tremendous minor-league season playing for the high-Single A Hillsboro Hops and double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. He hit .290 with 11 doubles, two triples, 22 homers and 60 RBIs. He slugged .523 and had an on-base plus slugging percentage of .907.
You can watch the interview on "Hot Stove" here.
See how local players did this year in the major- and minor-league seasons
Mike Adams
Major-league team: Philadelphia Phillies
Position: Pitcher
Years: First season
2021 stats: 44 games, 2-2, 4.35 ERA, 47. 2/3 innings, 42 strikeouts between high single-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws and triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Career stats: 44 games, 2-2, 4.35 ERA, 47. 2/3 innings, 42 strikeout.
High school: Holy Spirit
Just the facts: Adams was signed as a free agent in January following a tryout in Philadelphia. Adams is co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.
Denny Brady
Major-league team: Los Angeles Angels
Position: Pitcher
Years: Four
2021 stats: Five games, 0-1, 7.04 ERA, 15 1/3 innings, 23 strikeouts with double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Career stats: 48 games, 4-16, 4.39, 160 innings, 180 strikeouts.
High school: Buena Regional
Just the facts: Brady was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft (205th overall).
Joe Gatto
Major-league team: Texas Rangers
Position: Pitcher
Years: Seven
2021 stats: 35 games, 5-3, 3.32 ERA, 59 2/3 innings, 69 strikeouts between double-A Frisco RoughRiders and triple-A Round Rock Express.
Career stats: 157 games, 33-34, 4.62 ERA, 508 innings, 435 strikeouts.
High school: St. Augustine Prep
Just the facts: He was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and signed as a free agent with Texas on Dec. 3, 2020.
Jay Groome
Major-league team: Boston Red Sox
Position: Pitcher
Seasons: Four
2021 stats: 21 games, 5-8, 4.81 ERA, 97 1/3 innings, 134 strikeouts between high single-A Greenville Drive and double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
Career stats: 41 games, 8-17 record, 4.96 ERA, 163 1/3 innings, 222 strikeouts.
High school: Barnegat
Just the facts: He was selected 12th overall in the 2016 draft by Boston. He missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Brett Kennedy
Major-league team: Free agent (previously San Diego Padres)
Position: Pitcher
Years: 6
2021 stats: 17 games (14 starts), 1-8, 8.89 ERA, 53 2/3 innings, 54 strikeouts combined with rookie ball ACL Padres, double-A San Antonio Missions and triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.
Career stats: (Minors) 100 games, 32-28, 4.02 ERA, 457 innings, 454 strikeouts; (Majors) six games, 1-2, 6.75 ERA, 26 2/3 innings, 18 strikeouts.
High school: Atlantic City
Just the facts: He was selected in the 11th round (327 overall) in the 2015 draft. The 27-year-old battled injuries in 2021 before being released in September.
Buddy Kennedy
Major-league team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Position: Third base
Years: 4
2021 stats: 96 games, .290 average, 61 runs, 11 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 60 RBIs between high single-A Hillsboro Hops and double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Career stats: (Minors) 304 games, .285 average, 186 runs, 55 doubles, 15 triples, 33 homers, 161 RBIs.
High school: Millville
Just the facts: He was selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2017 by Arizona. Kennedy, 23, will play for the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League, which will play a 30-game schedule starting Oct. 13.
Jake McKenna
Major-league team: Philadelphia Phillies
Position: Pitcher
Years: First season
2021 stats: Six games, 0-0, 15.00 ERA, six innings, 12 strikeouts with FCL Phillies.
Career stats: Six games, 0-0, 15.00 ERA, six innings, 12 strikeouts.
High school: Ocean City
Just the facts: McKenna, 19, was signed as a free agent June 16, 2020 out of high school.
Sean Mooney
Major-league team: Minnesota Twins
Position: Pitcher
Years: First season
2021 stats: 13 games (12 starts), 0-2, 2.79 ERA, 42 innings, 71 strikeouts between low single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and high single-A Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Career stats: 13 games (12 starts), 0-2, 2.79 ERA, 42 innings, 71 strikeouts
High school: Ocean City
Just the facts: He was selected in the 12th round (359th overall) in the 2019 draft. He made his debut this year after missing 2019 following Tommy John surgery and last season due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 campaign.
Daniel Nunan
Major-league team: Los Angeles Angels
Position: Pitcher
Years: 2
2021 stats: Nine games (one start), 1-1, 4.50 ERA, 14 innings, 21 strikeouts with rookie league ACL Angels.
Career stats: 16 games (three starts), 2-2, 5.40 ERA, 31 2/3 innings, 46 strikeouts.
High school: Ocean City
Just the facts: He was selected in the 12th round (361 overall) in the 2018 draft by the Angels.
Chase Petty
Major-league team: Minnesota Twins
Position: Pitcher
Seasons: First season
2021 stats: Two games (one start), 0-0, 5.40 ERA, five innings, six strikeouts with rookie league FCL Twins.
Career stats: Two games (one start), 0-0, 5.40 ERA, five innings, six strikeouts.
High school: Mainland Regional
Just the facts: He was selected 26th overall in this year's draft. He made his pro debut at the end of the season.
Matt Szczur
Major-league team: Free agent (previously St. Louis Cardinals)
Position: Outfield
Years: 11
2021 stats: 30 games, .186 average, three doubles, one triple, five homers with triple-A Memphis Red Birds.
Career stats: (Minors) 649 games, .280 average, 132 doubles, 23 triples, 39 homers, 241 RBIs; (Majors) 363 games, .231 average, 31 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 80 runs, 61 RBIs.
High school: Lower Cape May Regional
Just the facts: He was selected in the fifth round (160 overall) of the 2010 draft by the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the 2016 World Series champion Cubs. Released by the Cardinals in June, Szczur has been focusing on his artwork.
Cody Stashak
Major-league team: Minnesota Twins
Position: Pitcher
Years: 7
2021 stats: (Majors) 15 games, 0-0, 6.89 ERA, 15 2/3 innings, 26 strikeouts with the Twins; (Minors) two games, 0-0, 0.00, 2 1/3 innings, three strikeouts with triple-A St. Paul Saints.
Career stats: (Majors) 44 games, 1-1, 4.20 ERA, 55 2/3 innings, 68 strikeouts; (Minors) 125 games, 28-15, 3.13 ERA, 377 innings, 384 strikeouts.
High school: Oakcrest
Just the facts: He was selected in the 13th round (380th overall) in the 2015 draft by Minnesota. He started the year with the Twins where he pitched in two stints before being placed on the injured list June 25 with a back injury, eventually ending his season.
LT Struble
Major-league team: Free agent (previously New York Mets)
Position: Utility
Years: 2
2021 stats: 34 games, .235 average, 10 runs, a double, a triple, eight RBIs combined with rookie league GCL Mets, high single-A Brooklyn Cyclones and triple-A St. Lucie Mets.
Career stats: 52 games, .233 average, 24 runs, two doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs.
High school: Hammonton
Just the facts: Struble was selected in the 29th round (868th overall) of the 2019 draft by the Mets. He was released by New York on Aug. 1.
Mike Trout
Major-league team: Los Angeles Angels
Position: Centerfield
Years: 11
2021 stats: 36 games, .333 average, 23 runs, eight doubles, a triple, eight homers, 18 RBIs with the Angels.
Career stats: (Majors) 1,288 games, .305 average, 967 runs, 268 doubles, 49 triples, 310 homers, 816 RBIs; (Minors) 290 games, .341 average, 244 runs, 58 doubles, 35 triples, 23 homers, 134 RBIs.
High school: Millville
Just the facts: Trout was selected 25th overall in the 2009 draft. He is a three-time American League MVP, nine-time All-Star, eight-time Silver Slugger winner and 2010 AL Rookie of the Year. Trout was placed on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain that wound up keeping him out for the rest of the season.
Zach Warren
Major-league team: Philadelphia Phillies
Position: Pitcher
Years: 4
2021 stats: 39 games, 1-2, 4.34 ERA, 45 2/3 innings, 72 strikeouts between double-A Reading Fightin Phils and triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Career stats: 134 games, 5-10, 3.09, 195 1/3 innings, 292 strikeouts.
High school: St. Augustine Prep
Just the facts: He was selected in the 14th round (413 overall) of the 2017 draft by Philadelphia.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
