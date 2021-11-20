 Skip to main content
WATCH Millville grad Buddy Kennedy appears on MLB Network's "Hot Stove"
WATCH Millville grad Buddy Kennedy appears on MLB Network's "Hot Stove"

Millville High School graduate and Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Buddy Kennedy appeared on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" on Friday.

Kennedy, who wrapped up a month-long season in the Arizona Fall League, earned a player of the week honor earlier this week. After learning of the award, he watched a couple messages on the video board from former high school coach Roy Hallenbeck and, of course, 2009 Millville graduate and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout.

"You're doing big things out there. I'm proud of you. Just keep it going," Trout said in the message.

Kennedy appeared on "Hot Stove" and was interviewed by Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds. The pair asked Kennedy about his relationship with Trout, whom he has known for seven years and does offseason workouts with.

Kennedy also talked about his love for the colder weather, especially since he's played minor-league baseball out in Arizona and Texas this year, two very dry and hot climates in the summertime.

Kennedy played in 16 games for the Salt River Rafters. He hit .236 (13 for 55) with two doubles, two homers, 10 runs and seven RBIs.

He had a tremendous minor-league season playing for the high-Single A Hillsboro Hops and double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. He hit .290 with 11 doubles, two triples, 22 homers and 60 RBIs. He slugged .523 and had an on-base plus slugging percentage of .907.

You can watch the interview on "Hot Stove" here.

