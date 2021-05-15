Updates on 13 local minor league ballplayers

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville) is playing for the Hillsboro Hops, a High-A West team in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. The 22-year-old from Millville was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Diamondbacks.

Kennedy was hitting .300 (6 for 20) with a home run and three RBIs in six games this season. He hit his first home run of the season Thursday night. In 214 minor-league games, he was batting .283 (229 for 809) with 12 homers and 104 RBIs.

Single A (low)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City) is playing for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, a Low-A Southeast team in the Twins’ organization. The 23-year-old from Somers Point was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins.

Mooney made his pro debut May 6, allowing one run in 22/3 innings, and was placed on Fort Myers’ seven-day injured list. He had returned from Tommy John surgery that ended his junior season at St. John’s, where he had established himself as one of the nation’s top collegiate pitchers.

CF LT Struble (Hammonton) is playing for the St. Lucie Mets, a Low-A Southeast team in the New York Mets organization. The Mets chose the 24-year-old from Hammonton in the 29th round of the 2019 draft.